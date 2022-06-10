A shocking before and after: This was the transformation of Khloé Kardashian since her first appearance on TV

The program “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” turned the family into important faces of international entertainment. The series that premiered in 2007 on the screens of AND! revolutionized television at that time, showing the intimacies of Kourtney kardashian, khloe kardashian, rob kardashian, kim kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and the Matriarch, Chris Jenner.

During all this time all the members of the family have changed noticeably. This is the case of Koko, who had her first appearance on television in the first season and currently looks very different.

This was the transformation of Khloe Kardashian from her first appearance on television to today

Khloe Kardashian he was barely 20 years old when he appeared on the show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and since then it has been 15 years.

In the beginning, the woman looked very different, she had long brown hair. The socialite opted for a drastic change, notoriously transforming her physical appearance.

The third sister of the Kardashian family surprised with the metamorphosis to which she underwent. First of all, she outlined her lips to give them volume, He also underwent a strict diet to change his appearance.

His change was not only physical but also altered his way of dressing. When she started in the television space, the clothes she used were simple and over time, she began to use more refined designs and well-known luxury brands.

In recent years, Khloé Kardashian has opted for a radical change in her hair and He opted for blonde for his hair, which he has kept until today.

Look at the before of Khloé Kardashian

Look at Khloé Kardashian today

