4 things you don’t know about Britney Spears’ marriage to Sam Asghari

From the arrest of her ex-husband to Cinderella’s carriage: here’s what we know about the wedding between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

It’s official! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are finally married.

After five years of relationshipthe two said “I do” last night, Thursday 9 June, in an intimate ceremony with a few guests.

The wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari comes after a year in which the singer has been at the center of public debate several times.

In fact, last June, Britney had revealed that due to her father’s legal guardianship, which lasted more than ten years, she was not allowed to marry or have children with Asghari.

Things changed however when a judge ruled that Britney Spears it was no longer subject to any legal protection from part of the father. And then the couple got engaged last September.

Now the couple, met on the set of a music video in 2016was finally able to fulfill the dream of a wedding.

A source close to the two reportedly said: “I am very excited that this day has finally come and that Britney and Sam are getting married. They’ve wanted it for so long. ‘

What you need to know about the marriage between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

1. His family was not invited

The singer, 40, and the Iranian fitness instructor, 28, got married in a small ceremony at her home in Los Angeles.

According to rumors, there were about 60 guests at the ceremony; very few family members were invited.

According to TMZ, Spears’ brother Bryan attended the big day, but other family members, including lSister Jamie Lynn Spears and dad Jamie Spears were excluded.

On the other hand, there were stars of the caliber of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton and Kate Hudson.

2. Britney Spears changed 4 dresses

Earlier in the day, the singer donned a Versace wedding dress, arriving at the altar to the tune of Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley.

In the photos shared on Instagram, fans could see the wedding dress: a dress with bare shoulders and side slitaccompanied by a traditional veil with satin edges.

This was just the first of a series of dresses chosen for the big day.

Britney has in fact made a change of clothes four times; all signed Versace.

3. There was also a carriage (as in fairy tales)

When you think of a majestic carriage pulled by a white horse, you probably think of the stories of the princesses.

And Britney also wanted to feel like a princess on this special day for her.

So, just like in a fairy tale, just before the wedding, a white carriage was seen arriving in front of the location.

4. Britney Spears’ ex (posted to marriage) has been arrested

As often happens at weddings, especially those of celebrities, a little drama could not be missing.

Spears’ ex-husbandJason Alexander, he was in fact arrested after trying to ruin the ceremony.

According to rumors, Alexander was able to pass the first security checks by declaring that he was included among the guests.

As he himself would have said, however, his goal was to “want to ruin the wedding” of his ex-wife.

“He was detained handcuffed and arrested for his disgusting criminal conduct,” said Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart. Britney is safe “.