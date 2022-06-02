WWE SmackDown Superstar hints at a return to his former character

WWE Superstar Xia Li could have hinted at his character’s possible return in NXT, or he could have joked about it. She currently the fighter is part of the SmackDown roster, although she has not had a televised match for months, something that could have frustrated her.

In this sense, Xi Li recently posted a video on her Twitter account, where she can be seen training. So far, everything normal. Nevertheless, what catches our attention are the final moments of the video, where Li makes a clear reference to Tian Shathe stable of which he was part before his promotion to the main roster.

“Either I find a way, or I will create one.”



The fighter signed with WWE in 2017participating in the only two editions of the Mae Young Classic. Shortly after her NXT debut, Xia Li was invited to take part in the female battle royal at WWE Royal Rumble 2019.

In November 2020 she and Boa began a story that ended up uniting them with Tian Sha, a stable led by the mysterious Mei Ying. The group made their debut in January 2021. In October Li was promoted to WWE SmackDownparting ways with Boa and Mei Ying, who remained in NXT 2.0.

Nevertheless, his participation in the blue WWE brand has been practically testimonial. Since her debut, the fighter has hardly appeared on television, working only in live events and dark matches. Li played his last fight on February 25where she defeated Natalya.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Hell in a Cell and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.