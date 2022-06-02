WWE Raw: Audience May 30, 2022

The WWE Monday Night RAW audience on Monday, May 30 registered an average of 1,497,000 spectatorsaccording to the specialized media showbuzzdaily. This represents a decrease compared to Show of the previous week, in which 1,732,000 viewers were registered.

This week’s chapter featured several segments and matches of interest, highlighting the fight between Bianca Belair and Asuka, the altercation starring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the victory of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura against The Usos and the signing of the combat contract. in disadvantage that will face Bobby Lashley against the team formed by MVP and Omos in WWE Hell in a Cell.

Monday Night Raw recorded a Compartir of 0.42 in the demographics of interestcorresponding to the ages between 18 and 49 years, with an average audience of 552,000 viewers, improving the figure for the previous week (0.41).

As an additional fact, WWE Monday Night Raw was the second most watched program on cable on Monday night in terms of key demographics. The first hour recorded an average of 1,503,000 viewers, the second 1,587,000 and the third 1,400,000.



Audiences WWE RAW 2022

January 3, 2022: 1,716,000 viewers

January 10, 2022: 1,632,000 viewers

January 17, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

January 24, 2022: 1,766,000 viewers

January 31, 2022: 1,865,000 viewers

February 7, 2022: 1,387,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 14, 2022: 1,602,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 21, 2022: 1,825,000 viewers

February 28, 2022: 1,753,000 viewers

March 7, 2022: 1,775,000 viewers

March 14, 2022: 1,700,000 viewers

March 21, 2022: 1,769,000 viewers

March 28, 2022: 1,979,000 viewers

April 4, 2022: 2,101,000 viewers

April 11, 2022: 1,803,000 viewers

April 18, 2022: 1,647,000 viewers

April 25, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

May 2, 2022: 1,581,000 viewers

May 9, 2022: 1,652,000 viewers

May 16, 2022: 1,736,000 viewers

May 23, 2022: 1,732,000 viewers



May 30, 2022: 1,497,000 viewers

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Hell in a Cell and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.