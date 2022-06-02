Windows antivirus is no longer the most recommended option

We must make it clear first of all that this Windows antivirus not a bad option at all. As we will see later, the Microsoft solution continues to show very good performance, although it is worth noting this “regression” that it has given with respect to the same study carried out just a few months ago.

Windows antivirus, a step back

This study that we are commenting on is carried out by the AV-TEST company every two months, and in it several antiviruses from different brands are tested, both at the business level and at the user level. Specifically, there are 20 options at the business level and 18 at the user levelso it cannot be precisely said that it is a superficial study or where there are not enough test “subjects”.

The study assigns a score to antiviruses that ranges from 0 to 18, and is divided into three sections that are each worth 6 points. The first of these sections is called Protection, and it is perhaps the most important. This measures the protection of antivirus against all types of malware or attacks. The second, called Performance, shows how antiviruses influence the performance of test computers. To end, usability gives details about events that may affect the computer, such as false alarms or Internet access limitations.