Will Smith would face consequences and a little more than a slap on the wrist

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Oscars was clearly a crime, legal experts say, but the chances of prosecution are slim, and even if he is found guilty he would likely face little more than a slap on the wrist.

Smith stunned millions of viewers Sunday when he took the stage at the Dolby Theater and punched the comedian in the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting with the actor in the front row.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was aware of the incident but was not investigating because Rock refused to file a police report.

While police could technically open an investigation based on the Academy Awards broadcast, they wouldn’t without Rock’s involvement, said defense attorney Alan Jackson, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor who oversaw high-profile cases.

“Would they do that in a practical world if Chris Rock says, ‘I won’t cooperate with a criminal investigation’? Not in a million years,” Jackson said. “The LAPD is probably heaving a relative sigh of relief that they don’t have than getting involved with two prominent actors facing off on a world stage.”

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office, which prosecutes misdemeanors, declined to comment on the case but said it could not press charges without a police report.

“If charged, I couldn’t say what the charge would be,” spokesman Rob Wilcox said.

News stories about celebrities in trouble have been common in Los Angeles since the early days of Hollywood, frequently raising questions about whether the rich and powerful receive a different kind of justice.

“Unfortunately, the celebrity thing comes into play,” said former Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley. “If an ordinary person committed this act in front of a police officer, could he just walk away? Probably not”.

Not charging Smith could jeopardize the credibility of the justice system, said Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California.

“How is it possible that what appears to be an obvious criminal act committed publicly has no criminal consequences?” Armor asked. “Are different standards applied to celebrities and non-celebrities? Apparently, we all seem to recognize that to be the case. But what does that recognition tell us about the legitimacy and credibility of our criminal justice system?

While celebrities can use their status to influence decision-makers, their fame can work against them if the prosecutor decides to use a crime committed by someone they know to set an example.

“I would be surprised if the city attorney doesn’t take it seriously because it was so public,” said Alison Triessl, a criminal defense attorney who has handled many misdemeanor assault cases. “Are they sending the wrong message if they don’t process it?”

Triessl said that there is no doubt that a crime was committed and that the victim does not need to file a complaint. Charges are routinely filed in domestic violence cases without the victim’s cooperation because the crime is against the state for violating its penal code.

“It sends a message that you can commit a crime and you will not be punished,” he said. “It is a very wrong message.”

Defense attorney Adam Braun said it’s unrealistic for Smith to face charges in the absence of serious injuries and without Rock’s support.

“Although a prosecution is not likely, the wild card here is that the evidence is overwhelming and millions of people witnessed the incident live,” Braun said. “Prosecutors may feel compelled to prosecute Will Smith, regardless of Chris Rock’s preference, to avoid creating the impression that a wealthy actor is above the law.”

If Smith were charged, he would face misdemeanor assault, which carries a sentence of up to six months in jail. Even if he is prosecuted and convicted, it is unlikely that he will face incarceration and there are alternatives to going to court that could lead to a lesser sanction, such as having to attend anger management classes.

Cooley said that if Smith were his client, he would tell him to voluntarily enroll in anger classes and then try to convince prosecutors not to press charges in the interest of justice because he had recognized his problem and was dealing with it.

Cooley said he would like more information about the case as a prosecutor before making any decisions. He said the Los Angeles police were ahead of the game by announcing that they would not intervene.

Stephen Downing, a retired Los Angeles police deputy chief, said a case could be made. But he said it was reasonable not to waste resources when Rock apparently wasn’t hurt or angry enough to file a complaint.

“Rock carried on as if nothing had happened to him,” Downing said. “He didn’t even put a hand to his cheek. There didn’t seem to be an injury. If he had knocked him to the ground and knocked him unconscious, I think action would have been taken.”

___

AP reporter Stefanie Dazio contributed to this article.