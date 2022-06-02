The 2022 edition of Hot Sale came to an end a few days ago, hundreds of stores and establishments offered discounts, promotions and prices special offers to customers who made their online purchases.

But not everything was good for some clients, since the Federal Consumer Protection (Prophesy) announced that it received a total of 14 complaints, in addition to Amazon, Walmart, Liverpoolamong others, were the ones that presented more complaints.

Profeco: which stores had the most complaints in the Hot Sale 2022. Photo: Freepik



Companies with the most complaints

Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, head of Profeco, has announced that the number of claims was not so high, considering that this year more people joined online purchases, taking into account past editions, which means that in general , the stores did comply with their offers.

According to the official, there were a total of 14 claims during the time the event lasted throughout the country. Until now, 192 calls have been made to suppliers to correct advertising, of which 123 corrected it.

The companies that had the most complaints are:

amazon

Walmart

Liverpool

Elektra

soriana

Sear’s

The main reasons for the claims were the cancellation of the purchase and the breach of offers or promotions, for which the owner stated that they will be on the lookout to provide the necessary attention to these claims.

We recommend you read: Due to health damage AMLO wants to remove Summer Time in Mexico

If in your case you made a purchase and they did not respect the price, promotion, deadlines, terms, deliveries, conditions, modalities, characteristics, guarantees, interests, etc., you can file your complaint with Profeco, the steps you must follow are:

Go to the Consumer Defense Office (ODECO) closest to your home, you can also carry out this process online, through Concilianet and Conciliaexprés.

If you are a resident abroad, go to the site: Reconcile from abroad

In the same way, you can send an email to Asesoria@profeco.gob.mx to receive the necessary attention in your case.

We recommend you read: How long should it take to request a credit card again

The requirements that you must present for your complaint are:

Name and address.

official identification

All the documentation you have related to your claim (invoices, receipts, contracts, advertising, among others).

Name and address of the supplier, in case it does not appear on the receipt, indicate the place where it can be located.

Description of the good or service claimed and the description of the facts that gave rise to the complaint.

The Complaint Receipt Form at the Consumer Defense Office (ODECO).

For more information on this and other topics, visit the News section.