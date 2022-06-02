Children, wounds and the return of desire in a couple of divorced parents cook up a comedy in which a night of drinks can ruin everything.

From divorce to resentment, and from the stage of mourning to alimony, the film ‘Falling in love with my ex’ relive the good and bad moments of marriage.

Netflix programs it with the aim of reaching all audiences, both young people and adults, who are immersed in this family drama and comedy.

The film, with a notable audience among Ecuadorian households, tells how 10 years after his divorce, Jane and Jake get together for their son’s graduation and end up sleeping together.

Of course, it must be emphasized that this is caused thanks to the fact that at the bar, where both coincide, they share a few glasses of Martini, a couple of bottles of wine, some cognacs and a look of ‘I want dessert’.

The old adage is apt: ‘Where there was fire, ashes remain’. The protagonists of the film think that it is time to allow themselves a ‘remember’, as they say in networks to casual encounters with an ex-partner.

Jane is a lonely woman who spends her time baking bread and doesn’t know whether to smoke marijuana or visit a psychologist for advice on whether she should resume an affair with her ex-husband.

Then the desire to regain youth comes into play and at the same time be responsible with the adolescent children, who have not yet overcome their father’s departure. This is the drama of Jane, a woman who in her adult life feels her desire again in her lonely sheets.

With a balanced cast of adults and youth, ‘Falling in love with my ex’ is the ideal film to laugh, cry and reflect how convenient it is to open the door to the ex-husband.

The film appeals to all generations, as the theme of divorce hits everyone, both parents and children.

They shine in their performances Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin. While the young John Krasinski and the hyper famous tiktoker and actress Zoe Kazan, put the tender note, the modern vision of life.

This year, Zoe Kazan dazzled the critics with her feminist film ‘She said’, by María Schrader. Tik Tok gives us her charisma:

According to netizens, getting back together with your ex can be a curse or a mental problem. After seeing ‘Falling in love with my ex’, we are left with that “thorn” in our hearts as the user tweets Stephanie Gamboa:

watch that movie on #Netflix “Falling in love with my ex”, and that your mother kept looking at you like what? 🤯 Hahaha I told her: Calm down, mother, I don’t go back to psychopaths. That sigh of calm is priceless. Hahaha — Stephanie Gamboa™ (@Stephanie_GaPer) June 16, 2021

‘Falling in love with my ex’, bears in English the original title of ‘It’s Complicated’, very in tune with current times, where love seems to become an uphill road.

Below is the trailer for this story that puts the whole family to discuss the old demons of marital differences.