What’s Up with Karl Urban and the Judge Dredd TV Series?

June 1, 2022: Judge, jury and executioner in the world of PAPER HEROES. Karl Urban (The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Thor: Ragnarok, The Boys) starred in the film Dredd (Dredd: The Judge of the Apocalypse, 2012), directed by Pete Travis, based on the character created by writer John Wagner, artist Carlos Ezquerra (1947-2018) and publisher Pat Mills, who debuted in 2000 AD Prog 2 (March 5, 1977).

In May 2017, it was announced that IM Global Television and Rebellion were developing a television series titled Judge Dredd: Mega-City One (https://www.ign.com/articles/2017/05/10/judge-dredd- mega-city-one-tv-show-announced).

It has been rumored that the New Zealand actor could return as Judge Joseph Dredd. In August 2017, Urban said in an interview, “I’m in talks with them about it. I told them if they write the material and give Dredd something to do and a feature, I’ll be there. I would love to (https://screenrant.com/dredd-tv-series-karl-urban-cast/).”

In a recent interview with The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/may/31/the-boys-karl-urban-parenting-powers-superhero-orgies), he was asked if he’s going to be part of the TV project as the protector of the futuristic Mega-City One: “Regardless of whether or not I’m involved with it, I think it’s a wonderful property. John Wagner and his entire team of writers and illustrators have created so many wonderful stories that I, personally, as a Dredd fan, would love to see. I can’t wait to see what they do with it.”

Sylvester Stallone portrayed Dredd in Judge Dredd (1995), directed by Danny Cannon, which had an estimated budget of $90 million and grossed $113,493,481 worldwide (https://www.boxofficemojo.com/title/tt0113492/ ?ref_=bo_rl_ti).

Costing $30-45 million dollars, the 2012 film version grossed $41,467,606 at the box office (https://www.the-numbers.com/movie/Dredd#tab=summary), doing better in home formats and being considered as of worship.

