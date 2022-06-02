What will happen to Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’?

With the current trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp fans wonder the fate of the actress in ‘Aquaman 2’ After multiple complaints and even a petition signed by millions of fans for Heard to leave her character in the franchise, there has been much speculation about the actress’s career and her participation in the Warner film, but what will really happen? ?

Why is Amber Heard’s role in ‘Aquaman 2’ causing so much controversy?

After the interpreter filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and wrote an article about how he was a victim of domestic violence, the legal battle between the former couple began to attract the attention of fans and the press. After the actor filed a defamation lawsuit against a well-known English newspaper that pointed to him as a “Woman Beater”, his successful career was seriously affected and he even lost two important roles: that of the captain Jack Sparrow in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise and his character as Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic animals’.

As expected, the fans of the 58-year-old actor came to his defense and demanded that Warner take the same disciplinary action against Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’, since they considered that the actress’s version was not entirely true. A petition was even started on change.org for the role of Princess Mera to be given to another actress, with Emilia Clarke being the fan favourite.

Courtesy

What is the fate of Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Despite the fact that ‘Forbes’ magazine assured at the time that the actress would leave her role in the franchise, Warner continued the project with the original cast and without any changes, but with the recent defamation trial in which Depp sued Heard for $50 million and is broadcast on television, things could change.

With the evidence and testimonies in this media process, the issue regarding the character of the Princess Mera and if she would really return to the franchise, since it was also recently revealed that the actress had some problems with Jason Momoa (who, by the way, apparently started following Johnny Depp on Instagram When did the trial start?