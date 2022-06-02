What Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason, 12 REALLY feels about his new stepfather Travis Barker

KIM Kardashian revealed what Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason really feels about Travis Barker.

It turns out the preteen thinks his new stepfather isn’t that bad after previously disapproving of the new family dynamic.

In a scene from the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, told her mother Kris Jenner, 66, a conversation she overheard in the car between her daughter North, eight, and Kourtney’s son, 43. . Freemason, 12.

He is the eldest of three children that the founder of Poosh shares with his ex Scott Disick, 39.

Mason had asked Kim, “Can you drop me off at Travis’s studio?”

She replied: “Yes, sure, it’s not a problem.”

According to Kim: “It was like, ‘It [the studio] it’s so cool, ‘and he was saying to North,’ They have these bikes, it’s so fun. ‘”

The reality star continued: “Her tune has completely changed since the engagement.”

Travis asked Kourtney the question in Santa Barbara in October 2021, although none of his children had been invited to the post-engagement celebration with the rest of the family.

Kim added: “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, having a stepfather isn’t that bad… it’s not these evil people you see in the movies.'”

Kris, who is Mason’s grandmother, seemed to be happy to hear about the conversation and smiled as Kim added, “The way he talked to her gave me the feeling that it would all work out.”

“He was reassuring her,” Kris offered.

“Absolutely,” Kim agreed.

‘ONE DAY I WILL HAVE SOMEONE’

In a confessional, Kim alluded to her divorce saying, “I think after hearing this conversation with Mason and North, and feeling like he gets along with Travis and loving having someone else around, I think ok, there’s hope.

“Like, you know, someday I’ll have someone who can come and go with the kids.”

At the time, Kim had just started dating Pete Davidson, 28, after they hit it off on the SNL set.

Kim and the comedian are still going strong and has since met the four children she shares with Kanye West, 44.

DAD STUDIO

Viewers of The Kardashians had previously been invited to Travis’ epic studio during episode one.

The huge space not only offers more than enough space to record a full band, but it’s the perfect indoor playground for a pre-teen like Mason, with a ping-pong table and a huge selection of bikes that kids they can turn inside.

Kourtney is now also a stepmother to teen boys that the Blink-182 star shares with her ex.

Travis is Alabama’s father, 16, and Landon, 18, with contest queen Shanna Moakler, 47.

