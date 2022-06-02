What are the best paid professions in Mexico? – The financial

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) in conjunction with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, announced what are the 10 careers with the best salary in Mexico.

According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment, these professions receive higher incomes in the country. If you have doubts about which career to take We tell you which could be the best option.

The 10 best paid careers according to the Inegi

Finance, banking and insurance with an approximate monthly salary of 23 thousand 866 pesos.

with an approximate monthly salary of 23 thousand 866 pesos. Political Sciences 18 thousand 156 pesos per month.

18 thousand 156 pesos per month. mining and extraction with a monthly salary of 17 thousand 771 pesos.

with a monthly salary of 17 thousand 771 pesos. Medicine : 17 thousand 366 pesos per month.

: 17 thousand 366 pesos per month. business and commerce with a monthly salary of 16 thousand 937 pesos.

with a monthly salary of 16 thousand 937 pesos. Sociology and Anthropology: 16 thousand 299 pesos per month

16 thousand 299 pesos per month Economy with a monthly salary of 16 thousand 287 pesos

with a monthly salary of 16 thousand 287 pesos Construction and civil engineering: 15 thousand 967 pesos per month.

15 thousand 967 pesos per month. Technology of the information and communication with a monthly salary of 15 thousand 780 pesos.

with a monthly salary of 15 thousand 780 pesos. Manufacturing and processes, multidisciplinary or general programs: 15 thousand 579 pesos per month.

(Labor Observatory)

Top 10 of the highest paid careers according to IMCO

The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) announced what are the 10 races with a better salary in 2022: