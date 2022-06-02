Warning about the increase in the use of electronic cigarettes in schools in Puerto Rico

Experts from the American Cancer Society warn that the solvents and flavoring chemicals in these devices are potentially toxic.

In moments when the federal government of Mexico prohibits electric cigarettes, the Puerto Rico Department of Education expressed concern about their consumption among students, and a leading pediatrician on the island admitted that very little is known about their toxicity.

Doctor Víctor Ramos, a member of the American Society of Pediatrics, told the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that the issue should concern authorities and parents because these cigarettes are not approved by the Federal Drug Administration and are being proliferated with new products that they are unknown.

“They are dangerous and we don’t know how dangerous they are because there are new cigarettes of which we don’t even know the chemical composition,” said Ramos, former president of the Puerto Rico College of Physicians.

Yesterday the Federal Government of Mexico announced the prohibition of these cigarettes that health authorities consider dangerous. The ban includes a ban on their import and export.

Electronic cigarettes have increased by 30 percent in recent years in terms of youth consumption in the United States, they are proliferating in Puerto Rico, causing an alert in the Department of Education.

“It is a modality that we see growing with concern and we are monitoring street vendors who are located near schools,” Ramos said in an interview with MSP, referring to the issue of the movement of weapons and drugs near the island’s schools.

Ramos admitted that there are drug points that also operate near public schools and coordination has been initiated with the Police to intervene inside school campuses. However, the executive assured that there is no problem of intra-school violence or introduction of firearms within the campuses.

Despite that, and after the incidents in Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed in an armed attack by a lone 18-year-old gunman, Ramos is considering placing metal detectors in schools to prevent the entry of firearms to salons from local schools.

Neither a single firearm has been detected within Puerto Rican schools in years and experts in social work and psychology estimate that the detection machines option should be discarded here.

About him electronic cigarette themethe director of education securityCesar González, confirmed the performance of operations in ten schools that have led to the confiscation of these devices that are illegal for students under 18 years of age.

“Sellers of these cigarettes are marketing them in front of schools even though they know they are illegal for minors,” González told MSP.

The executive recognized that these cigarettes generate a health problem among students. The American Cancer Society has warned that the use of these cigarettes is harmful to students because they contain nicotine, sometimes in greater amounts than conventional cigarettes, if not also because they expose the lungs and respiratory tract to additional risks.

Experts from the American Cancer Society warn that the solvents and flavoring chemicals in these devices are potentially toxic. The entity affirms that the growth in the United States of its use suggests that thousands of young people are becoming addicted to nicotine at an early age.