Volvo will use Unreal Engine for its electric cars

Image : Volvo

Volvo has just announced a deal with Epic. The goal is not to integrate Fortnite into their vehicles, but to design the graphical interface with which drivers will interact in future electric cars from the Swedish manufacturer.

As reported TheVergeand he specific deal sees Epic use its powerful Unreal Engine platform to create an environment in which Volvo programmers can create the vehicle’s software menus. “This technology will allow us to create high-quality graphics to work with at different levels of information or create realistic representations if necessary,” explains Thomas Stovicek, head of product experience at Volvo.

The goal of all this is something that has always characterized Volvo: safety. The idea is for Epic to create a platform that allows all the information that comes from the vehicle’s external sensors to be displayed in a realistic and easy-to-understand way without causing an overload of information for the driver.

In fact, it is not Epic’s first collaboration with automotive manufacturers. The software developer is working with GMC right now on exactly the same thing: providing the graphical menus for the upcoming electric Hummer pickup. For now, neither Volvo nor Epic have given a specific date on when we will see this software on the road, but the automaker has stepped on the accelerator when it comes to electric vehicles and plans to sell 600,000 by 2026.

Additionally, Volvo is working on its own car operating system, to be called VolvoCars OS. The hardware platform to integrate this operating system will be developed by Nvidia.