Volvo will use Fortnite technology to present high-quality graphics on its electric cars

Related news

Epic Games, the creators of the popular video game Fortnite: Battle Royale that is having so much success in Spain, has allied itself with Volvo. The automaker has teamed up with Epic developers to use the Unreal Engine in their electric vehicles to future. A graphics engine that in recent weeks and months has given a lot to talk about for its ability to display photorealistic graphics in technical demonstrations.

As announced by both companies, Unreal Engine will serve to present the graphic elements of Volvo’s electric cars. According to Thomas Stovicek, head of user experience at Volvo, this technology will serve to “create very high-quality and responsive images” as well as “create realistic renderings when needed.”

The idea behind this union will be to provide Volvo vehicles with the software “human-machine interface” (HMI), which is basically another form of interaction between users and the software that powers the vehicles. Epic, according to Volvo, will help build a new platform so that the firm’s engineers can develop a software that enhances this concept.

Volvo and Epic partnership

Unreal Engine is Epic Games’ graphics engine par excellence, which allows you to create realistic 3D graphics. It was created in 1998 for the video game shooter Unreal, and for years it has been used in the video game industry, as well as in the film and television industry.

The association will not only be based on graphics. Stovicek has explained that part of the grace of this union will be enhance various sections such as security. For example, Volvo has stated that it wants to use Unreal Engine to represent inside the vehicle what the external sensors of the car are seeing, be it the camera, the radars or the LiDAR sensors.

Development of Unreal Engine in Volvo cars.

Volvo omicron

And it is that the software depends heavily on this type of graphic elements. Stovicek explains it, making it clear that Unreal will enhance elements that serve information regarding driving, such as battery life, navigation or motion graphics.

Volvo’s collaboration with Epic Games isn’t the company’s only move to push its next generation of electric vehicles. For example, its new operating system, VolvoCars.OS, will seek to offer updates that allow, among other things, full autonomous driving. This system will have an architecture that will be powered by a central computer made up of two Nvidia SoCs.

Visual elements in a Volvo concept car

Volvo omicron

Epic Games has ensured that working with the hardware that is landing in the automotive industry has become “very attractive”, according to Heiko Wenczel, head of Epic Games’ Detroit laboratory. “[Se ha vuelto atractivo] from an HMI perspective, from an engagement point, of what the capabilities of the video game can really bring to the user experiences inside the car.”

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you