Val Kilmer’s confessions before the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Chen he studied at Juilliard, the prestigious art school in the United States, Val Kilmer hated repeating exercises to make his voice sound like a trumpet. Four decades later, however, he can speak thanks to that vocal technique. Subjected to a tracheotomy in 2015 for throat cancer, the actor who brought Jim Morrison to life puts his hand on his neck to speak. He presses a button and the air escapes through a hole in his windpipe to produce a sound between a squeak and a roar with which he makes himself understood. “I miss my voice! He assures-. Also my laugh, now I laugh like a pirate.

At 62, he has lost his voice, but not the desire to tell. Away from the big Hollywood productions for a long time, the Californian actor has taken advantage of these years to produce Wow, an emotional and very personal documentary, made from the home videos that Kilmer has made throughout his life, and write I’m your Huckleberry: A Memoir (in cowboy slang, something like: ‘I’m the man you’re looking for’), a memoir –I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir (in cowboy slang, something like: I’m the man you’re looking for’)– turned into a best seller in the United States during the pandemic. In part, thanks to two interviews granted, despite his difficulties, to Good Morning America, popular morning of the chain ABC, Already The New York Times.

Complementary artifacts, both are a wide open door to the life, sufferings and joys of this icon of the cinema of the 80s and 90s. From his childhood and the death of the youngest of his brothers, going through iconic moments of his career, up to the personal viacrucis that he lived in the battle against “what other people call ‘cancer'”. Nuance is inspired by the teachings of his great obsession: the American writer Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the centennial Church of Christian Science and who, according to her followers, is capable of curing diseases.

Kilmer’s life has always been linked to this sect born in Boston in 1879 whose membership he inherited from his parents. He even studied at a school of the organization until high school – he went to the same institute as Kevin Spacey, where he began to give free rein to his passion for the performing arts – and still rules his life today.

One night he felt a lump in his throat, swallowing cost him a world. For Kilmer it was not cancer, but a physical expression of his problems and fears. To be cured he did not need doctors, but his spiritual advisor



His viacrucis with the disease began in 2014, when he toured the United States with his monologue Citizen Twains, to which he had dedicated 20 years. The piece in question was the culmination of a dream: to combine on stage his two passions, Mrs. Eddy and Mark Twain, despite the fact that the writer published in 1907 Christian Science, a book where he called Eddy’s creed a fraud and a swindle. The play was highly personal and a creative risk, but critics and audiences favored Kilmer. He was happy.

Before the tour, however, he had already woken up surrounded by blood in his Malibu home. Nothing to stop his plans. Until one night in Nashville he felt a sudden lump in his throat, swallowing cost him a world. The diagnosis was clear, although in Kilmer’s eyes it was never cancer. Rather, a physical expression of his problems and fears.

Let’s review: with the economic crisis of 2008 he lost most of his 25 square kilometer ranch in New Mexico, a state where he threatened to run for governor in 2010; he also seemed incapable of overcoming a career in decline, he had mistreated many people on shoots throughout his life, countless lovers… Suddenly, he saw it clearly. He needed to get away and reposition the inside of him. The cure would not come from medicine. His spiritual adviser would help him pray that his body would stop “manifesting something that can be diagnosed as an illness.”

Fortunately for him, his children never followed in his footsteps to scientific Christianity. Mercedes and Jack Kilmer, 30 and 26 years old, the result of their marriage to actress Joanne Whalley, knew that if cancer is not stopped, it will kill you. They insisted and convinced him. “I wanted to get away, but the fear of him was deep and I didn’t want to be without them,” explains the actor.

He underwent surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy – “they destroyed my throat, it is still dry as a bone” – and, since then, his life depends on two tubes: the cannula in the throat to breathe and a direct tube to the stomach with which it is fed based on liquids. That’s why she devours shows like top-chef, while dreaming of the day he will eat again. “When it happens I’ll end up like Orson Welles,” she jokes.

These years have been difficult for him, with few job offers, the death of his mother in 2019 – he wears a turquoise and coral necklace that he inherited from her everywhere – and infrequent public appearances in which he covers his neck with scarves. .

The slip of Michael Douglas

The secrecy about his illness was total until Michael Douglas revealed that his co-star in The demons of the night of 1996, had faced, like him, a tumor in the throat. Kilmer immediately denied it via Facebook: “I don’t have any type of cancer.” Later, he recounted that Douglas had sent him a letter of apology. “Michael is a classy guy,” he stressed.

Kilmer beat cancer, although he did, yes, thank God. The doctors, he says, only caused him suffering. “Praying was my treatment,” he says. That is to say: think about what made the fear manifest in his body. Only in this way, he continues, did he manage to cross to the other side, where his life is today what he wanted it to be. “I couldn’t be in a better place to attract good roles,” he says.

Working is now his obsession. In recent years, she has acted in four films, including Maverick, sequel to top gunthe film that opened the doors of Hollywood for him in 1986 after having rejected roles in Blue Velvetby David Lynch, or in rebels by Francis Ford Coppola.

This time, his character, Iceman, is a friend of Maverick, Tom Cruise’s. And in his memoirs he confesses that since no one called him for the sequel, he decided to do it himself. “Not only did I contact Tom and the producers, but I’ve created heartbreaking scenes with Iceman. He was great ».

His memories of that 1986 filming occupy, in fact, a prominent place in his memoirs. “I didn’t want the part. The story did not interest me », she reveals. He agreed to appear at the insistence of his agent. “I tried to look like a fool. I read my lines nonchalantly and still got caught.” In the end, top gun It was a bombshell and propelled his career. For years, however, Kilmer has emphasized the differences between himself and Cruise. “I have nothing against him, but he must have a great ability to deal with the commercial side of the business. I never worry about that », he said on his day.

Kilmer, in fact, became an actor to play serious roles. “Fame wasn’t my priority, but it came,” he admits. He considered himself a character actor, capable of “doing a hundred different voices”, but he ended up wearing the Batman suit, a millionaire franchise, and mistreating his filming partners. All for a dream: to create and maintain his huge ranch in Santa Fe, where he raised bison and fished on the banks of the Pecos. In the end, he lost his status in Hollywood and, as a result of the 2008 crisis, also his particular Eden.

Despite everything, when the cancer took over his throat, he considered himself a happy man. The phone didn’t ring, but he put his heart into projects like Mark Twain’s, he had money, a house in Malibu and his children close to him.

blood on the bed

In I’m Your Huckleberry –title that refers to a famous phrase of his character Doc Holliday in gravestone, from 1993–, Kilmer reveals the importance of Cher, his girlfriend in the 80s, in overcoming cancer. The actor was staying at the diva’s house when she suffered one of her first crises. “I vomited so much blood that the bed looked like a scene from The Godfather“, write. Cher called the ambulance and they waited. “We laughed out loud until they shut me up with an oxygen mask,” she details.

Laughter, after all, was always his connection. And that Kilmer didn’t like Cher. “He seemed like a gossip character to me,” she-she writes. I thought we would have nothing in common.” But the day they met, he took her to her house on her Harley and her prejudices melted away like a sugar cube. “Cher had a glamour heady and I fell under its spell,” he writes. We laugh nonstop. She is the funniest woman I know ». They were a couple until they decided that their thing was to stay as friends and laugh together for a long time.

Kilmer – that’s what he says – has been without a partner for 20 years, but in his memoirs he reviews some of his conquests. Of all of them, Daryl Hannah, with whom he had an affair in 2001, was the one that caused him the most pain. After the breakup, he says, he cried for half a year. “I knew I would always love her and I’m still in love with Daryl.”

According to his account, his brother Wesley, drowned at the age of 15 in a ‘jacuzzi’, appears in his office and they exchange ideas. He also ‘sees’ his mother, who died in 2019



He defines himself as a “hopeless romantic” and affirms that he could have died for the love of Cindy Crawford, “the number one model in the world”, he presumes. He also confesses to having been “desperately” in love with the singer Carly Simon and, about Angelina Jolie, with whom he coincided in Alexander the Great, states, “When people ask me about Angelina, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, but more wonderful, wiser, more tragic, more magical, more grounded.” And, at the risk of giving the reader a cavity or worse, she adds: “I couldn’t wait to kiss her and buy her a plane whose wake would leave V love J ‘written in the air.”

Beyond his amorous exploits, his memoirs and his documentary are a way of settling accounts with the past; with himself, above all. The fruit of an inner journey to which he was dragged by cancer. After all, religion has been a lifeline for him. Thanks to his faith, he keeps in touch with his younger brother, Wesley, drowned in a jacuzzi at just 15 years old, and also with his mother. According to his account, Wesley, whom he says was destined to be a great director, appears in his office and they exchange ideas. Her mother, on the other hand, “appears to be at a party, saying how happy she is to be with her husband and Wesley again.” And that, to Kilmer, makes him very happy.