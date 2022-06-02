Val Kilmer’s confessions before the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Chen he studied at Juilliard, the prestigious art school in the United States, Val Kilmer hated repeating exercises to make his voice sound like a trumpet. Four decades later, however, he can speak thanks to that vocal technique. Subjected to a tracheotomy in 2015 for throat cancer, the actor who brought Jim Morrison to life puts his hand on his neck to speak. He presses a button and the air escapes through a hole in his windpipe to produce a sound between a squeak and a roar with which he makes himself understood. “I miss my voice! He assures-. Also my laugh, now I laugh like a pirate.

At 62, he has lost his voice, but not the desire to tell. Away from the big Hollywood productions for a long time, the Californian actor has taken advantage of these years to produce Wow, an emotional and very personal documentary, made from the home videos that Kilmer has made throughout his life, and write I’m your Huckleberry: A Memoir (in cowboy slang, something like: ‘I’m the man you’re looking for’), a memoir –I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoir (in cowboy slang, something like: I’m the man you’re looking for’)– turned into a best seller in the United States during the pandemic. In part, thanks to two interviews granted, despite his difficulties, to Good Morning America, popular morning of the chain ABC, Already The New York Times.

