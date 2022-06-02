Use of oral drug risdiplam extended for patients with spinal muscular atrophy

The FDA approved to extend the label for this drug, in order to include presymptomatic patients with spinal muscular atrophy.

Muscle neurons are affected in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Photo: Shutterstock.

The indication for the use of oral risdiplam -Evrysdi, Genentech-, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is now extended to infants under 2 months, thanks to provisional data on safety and construction in a study that is currently underway, called RAINBOWFISH. This oral medication was first approved in 2020, based on the guideline for children older than 2 years, if they were patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The study includes 25 infants from birth to 6 weeks of age on a first dose, all of whom have this type of SMA atrophy, which is genetically diagnosed, but still have no symptoms due to their young age.

After 12 months of treatment with risdiplam, the majority of presymptomatic SMA babies reached key motor milestones, the biotech company, Genentech, said in a press release.

Of the six babies with two or three copies of the SMN2 gene, all were able to sit after 1 year of active treatment, about two-thirds were able to stand, and half were able to walk independently; all the babies were alive at 12 months without permanent ventilation.

“The approval of Evrysdi for babies presymptomatic infants is particularly important, as treating Spinal Muscular Atrophy early, before symptoms start to appear, can help infants reach motor milestones,” Dr. Richard Finkel, principal investigator of the trial, said in the statement. .

“With the inclusion of SMA in newborn screening programs, this approval provides the opportunity to begin treatment at home with Evrysdi soon after the diagnosis is confirmed,” added Finkel, who is director of the experimental neuroscience program. , St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.

From newborns to seniors?

The SMA is a genetic disease rare and often fatal that causes muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which affects approximately 1 in 10,000 babies, is caused by a mutation in the gene for motor neuron survival 1 (SMN1). The gene encodes the SMN protein, which is essential for the maintenance and motor neuron function.

Risdiplam is a small molecule administered orally, distributed centrally and peripherally that modulates the splicing of premessenger RNA of motor neuron survival 2 (SMN2) to increase SMN protein levels.

“We are proud of this achievement, which has the potential to make a real difference to people living with SMA and their caregivers,” added Garraway.

As part of the label extension, the risdiplam prescribing information has also been updated to include 2-year pooled data from Parts 1 and 2 of the FIREFISH study, which demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety in symptomatic infants with SMA type 1, the company pointed out.

“Because of its efficacy in multiple settings, Evrysdi is now available for people with SMA, from presymptomatic newborns to older adults,” Levi Garraway, MD, PhD, Genentech’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said in the release.

