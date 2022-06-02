Tom Holland: Zendaya dedicates a romantic greeting for his birthday

British actor Tom Holland turns 26 this June 1, and many celebrities have congratulated him on the date, including his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, who shared a romantic message through her social networks.

From her Instagram account, the interpreter of MJ in the new trilogy of Spider-Man, where Holland plays the arachnid superhero, published a photograph of both in black and white along with a caption in which she expressed: “The happiest of the birthday that makes me the happiest”.

This image was soon filled with reactions from the couple’s followers, as well as from other colleagues. such as Asia Jackson, Rachel Zegler and others, who saluted the love that exists between Zendaya Y Tom Holland.

As you remember, both confirmed their sentimental relationship, forged during the filming of the Spider-Man tapes, after some paparazzi caught them kissing in a car. Since then, their romance has transcended fiction and they have become one of the couples of the moment in Hollywood.

Tom Holland and his temporary retirement from acting

After his great success as Spider-Man, Tom Holland He has established himself as one of the most popular actors globally. His premieres have made him very famous and recently, with ‘Uncharted’, he generated greater expectation in his audience.

The British actor has been constantly working all these years and is currently recording a series for Apple TV, ‘The Crowded Room’. This will be his last project before temporarily retiring from acting.

“I am going to record a series for Apple, for which I am very happy. But I can safely say that after that series is over, I will take a break,” he said. Tom Holland last February for CinePop.

So far it is not known how long he will take a break, but this news made his fans wish him well.

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the unusual request made by the producer of ‘Spider-Man 3’

The stars of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are one of the favorite couples in the film industry and they are not the first to transfer their romance from the screen to real life.

Both have good chemistry, but the producer of the film, Amy Pascal, revealed in January of this year that, after the actors were chosen to play the role of Peter Parker and MJ, he asked them not to go out together.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a warning. Don’t get involved, just don’t get involved. Try not to get involved,” she said to New York Times.

Likewise, Amy Pascal added that the actors of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ they weren’t the only ones warned about having an off-screen relationship. “I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and emma [Stone]. It can complicate things, you know? They all ignored me,” she noted.

