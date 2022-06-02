Thor-Matrix | An incredible reference to the Matrix was found in “Thor: Love and Thunder” | CHEKA

The movies of Thor received a massive change in tone and style once director Taika Waititi joined the Marvel universe. He adapted different references to pop culture from the 80s and 90s to Thor: Ragnarök; And it seems love and thunder follow the same path.

Apart from the classic Guns and Roses song playing in the trailer (Sweet Child O’Mine), the reference to the classic 1999 film, The Matrix, draws attention in the second trailer. In an essential scene, shot in black and white (also referencing Sin City- Frank Miller’s iconic graphic novel), at the moment Thor makes a bold gesture to Gorr (Christian Bale), he raises his hand to suggest that come closer It’s the same pose that Neo (Keanu Reeves) did in The Matrixwhen he goes to fight at the entrance to the subway against Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving).

And in the original Matrix, it was also a reference; there paying homage to Bruce Lee’s classic films on martial arts.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: Marvel)

The new Thor movie has given a lot to talk about, from the reappearance of Natalie Portman in the Cinematic Universe to the insertion of Christian Bale (Christopher Nolan’s Batman) in a Marvel production. It is not known if this will be the last time that Chris Hemsworth portrays the God of Thunder on screen, but at least we hope that it was so, that he gave a luxurious interpretation. The only thing we can hope for is a fun adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 7, only in theaters.

