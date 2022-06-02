Thor: A Toy Gives First Look at Natalie Portman as Goddess of Thunder

the character of “Jane Foster” will return in glory and majesty in “Thor: Love and Thunder”with Natalie Portman back in the role and being worthy of lifting Mjolnir to become the Goddess of Thunder.

Although the movie directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarök), with Chris Hemsworth Y Tessa Thompson returning as “Odinson” and “Valkyrie”, will premiere in july this 2022Marvel Studios is currently focused on promoting its next film installment, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“, and his new series for Disney, “Moon Knight“.

The recordings of the fourth feature film of “Thor” ended in June 2021 and, beyond the leaks from the set, nothing has been officially presented. No previews, no pictures.

In fact, the first approach to the design that “Jane Foster” will have as the Goddess of Thunder comes… thanks to a toy.

Before moving forward, keeping in mind that the following could be considered a spoiler, we leave our warning: SPOILER ALERT!

Thanks to Tamashii Nations of Bandaiwe have the first look at the Goddess of Thunder played by the Oscar winner with action figures from “Thor: Love and Thunder” belonging to the line SHFiguartswhich will be available at June this 2022.

A collectible shows Hemsworth’s “Thor” designregaining the physique that was absent in “Avengers: Endgame”, bearing the powerful “Stormbreaker” and with a dark blue and gold suit, but what we are really interested in is the toy inspired by “Jane Foster”featuring a design that’s practically lifted from the pages of “Mighty Thor” written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Russell Dauterman.

The Goddess of Thunder will carry the Mjolnir, carrying “thunder in her veins”, also having the helmet that covers her face and there will also be pieces that will show her summoning the power of lightning.

The figure of the line SHFiguarts It will have interchangeable heads. revealing the face of Portman’s character without the helmet. The truth is that the costume and the design are incredible, so there will be many happy fans with the result.

Now, it remains to be seen in action in a trailer, preview or image. Surely, we will have to wait until the premiere of the packed sequel to “Doctor Strange” to have a glimpse of the new “Thor”.

If you are interested in acquiring these figures, consider that this line of Tamashii Nations is not cheap, less when they arrive on this side of the world. In Japan, its value is 7,700 yen, tax includedwhich is equivalent to about 53 thousand Chilean pesos.

Although official details of the film have not yet been released, Portman had advanced in an October 2020 interview that The future tape will take inspiration from the comic “Mighty Thor” that Aaron wrote and that will feature a key element of the character in that story: “Jane Foster’s” fight against breast cancer and how it worsens when she transforms into “Thor”, because she neutralizes chemotherapy.

“It is based on the graphic novel ‘Mighty Thor’. She (‘Jane Foster’) is going through cancer treatment and is a superhero at the same time“, assured the actress.

Along with Portman, Hemsworth and Thompson, the fourth “Thor” movie will feature Christian Bale as the villain “Gorr the God Butcher”in addition to some “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the appearance of Russell Crowe like “Zeus” himself.