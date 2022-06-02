This was the fall of Katy Perry dressed as The Little Mermaid

Katy Perry suffered a spectacular fall during the broadcast of the program American Idolin which the singer fell from her judge’s chair. The incident occurred during the program on May 1to which the singer attended dressed as the character Ariel, The little Mermaid Disney, with tail and wig included, of course.

That Katy Perry loves to dress up and being dressed in a thousand ways is nothing new. There were left to remember the times that she appeared dressed as a cheetah, a hamburger or with their already so recognizable dresses of bright colors and extravagant shapes. This time, Katy was dressed as the famous marine character and the truth is that the moment was the funniest.

In the videos that the singer was uploading to her social networks, it was already possible to intuit that it would be difficult for her to walk with the mermaid tail and from what we have seen, she even had problems sitting on a chair! She was accompanied on her set by Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who had to pick her up as best they could. What no one could contain was laughter, including Katy herself. The mishap happened after Katy tried to lean back in her chair while she. You have to see it!

Katy Perry He had already uploaded a video on his account in which you could see how they took off his mermaid costume. Even her puppy Nugget was dressed in a Flounder costume, the fish that accompanies Ariel in the film.

Why was Katy Perry dressed as The Little Mermaid?

Surely there are many who do not stop wondering why Katy Perry was dressed as The Little Mermaid and it is that, in addition to the fact that he loves to dress up, this time he had a more than justified excuse. It turns out that the program American Idol was in full promotion of the 50 years of DisneyWorld Therefore, given the predisposition of Katy PerryThey decided to dress her up as Ariel.

The result, you have already seen.