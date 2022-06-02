They reveal the sanction for Alan Mozo if he commits indiscipline in Chivas

For Club Guadalajara, having the qualities of Alan Mozo is no small thing for the 2022 Opening Tournament, where the technician Ricardo Cadena begins to see how his squad is taking shape to face the new campaign, but before that it is a fact that they read him the primer before his well-known acts of indiscipline that he committed when he played in Pumas de la UNAM.

The Sacred Flock is also aware of the behavioral problems the defender has had, who in the midst of a pandemic was evading security protocols by meeting with some people and was even caught consuming alcoholic beverages, for which he was harshly sanctioned by both the felines and the MX League.

In this sense, the directive Chivas headed by Ricardo Peláez in the sports aspect did not want to take risks, specifying some clauses for the good behavior of the soccer player on and off the pitch, which was recognized by the player himself in an interview with Marca Claro.

The sanction for Mozo if he commits indiscipline

Said medium assured that the punishment for Mozo is already established In case you do not keep your word: “Sources close to the board, confided in MARCA Claro that Alan Mozo has a special clause for disciplinary issues. In case of indiscipline corresponding to party themes or surprised alcoholic beverages, will be severely fined.

Poll Do you think Mozo will become a benchmark for Chivas? Do you think Mozo will become a benchmark for Chivas? I don’t know, but I give him the benefit of the doubt 939 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“Ricardo was very clear, above all we talked and he was calm that I come to play, to contribute my grain of sand to the team. I know what Chivas means both nationally and internationally, I am ready to show it both on and off the pitch.. They were mistakes that I made in my immature stage in my career, it was necessary to live them to value many things. I want to tell the fans and the whole team that they have my best version, that I come to play football, to commit myself, to demonstrate and not to distract myself. There will always be distractions in life, not only in this city, but I’m ready. Trust me and this team will fight for important things.” Mozo admitted in the chat.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!