They announce the return of the Puebla Fair

The state government presented the program of the Puebla Fairan artistic, cultural, tourist, livestock and agricultural meeting that returns after two years suspended as a result of the measures imposed to stop the Covid-19.

The meeting includes exhibitions of craftsmen and craftswomen, a tourist pavilion, mechanical games, an ice skating show, a circus, a wild party and a palenque.

Among many of the artists, Marc Antony, Moderato, La Arrolladora, Cañaveral, Reik, Edwin Luna y la Trakalosa, Panteón Roccoco, Banda el Recodo, Bronco, Piso 21, Paquita la del Barrio, Ángeles Azules, Café Tacuva, Gloria Trevi stand out. , Carlos Rivera, Julion Alvarez.

Read also: After two years of pandemic, BCS is getting ready for Easter with a green epidemiological traffic light

The Governor Luis Miguel Barbosa Huerta announced the fair that will take place from April 29 to May 15 in the capital of Puebla.

The festivities include ten nights of Palenque with Gloria Trevi, Emmanuel and Mijares, Carlos Rivera, Yuridia and Julion Álvarez; and a billboard (still to be defined) for the festivity in El Relicario, the emblematic bullring of the capital of Puebla, with three bullfights on May 5, 7 and 14.

The attractions of ten Magical Towns (Cuetzalan del Progreso, Huauchinango, Pahuatlán del Valle, Tetela de Ocampo, Tlatlauquitepec, Xicotepec and Zacatlán), as well as destinations recognized by UNESCO as Cultural Heritage of Humanity, such as the city of Puebla.

AFCL