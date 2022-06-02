“There can be no massive call, it would seem that we did nothing in three years”

Gerardo Martino explained the reasons why Atlas players are not called up, including that the backbone of the team is made up of foreigners

Gerardo Martinocoach of the Mexican teamacknowledged that “it is striking” that there are no two-time champion players Atlas in the calls, but explained that one of the factors that causes it is that the red and black “have a backbone made up of foreigners.”

“The doors are open for everyone; It is striking that a team that won the last two tournaments does not have players in the selection, commenting that the Atlas It has many foreign players, especially the backbone is foreigners. There can’t be a massive call for players who weren’t there, because it would seem that we didn’t do anything in three years”, he commented. Gerardo Martino.

In Atlas, players like Aldo Rocha They have asked to be called up to the Mexican National Team, but their request has not been heard. Another case is that of Julius Furchwho is also looking for a place in the Tricolor, but does not have the papers in order to represent Mexico.

“It would be the alternative plan (Julius Furch), but he said he was not fit to be considered yet. He doesn’t want to take him away, but we have to be fair, there are three players here and Rogelio Funes Mori, there is room for everyone, and each one is going to fight, we will decide who goes. To the extent that we decide well, the Mexican team you will have more chances to pass. Today we have 38 players in different places and there is a good intention to earn a place”, added the Tricolor coach, prior to the game against Uruguay.

Gerardo Martino did not see Argentina’s win against Italy

The coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martinodid not see Argentina’s win over Italy, in the Champion of Champions that was played between South America and Europe, despite the fact that the Albiceleste is a rival of Mexico on the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“I didn’t have a chance to see it, I can’t comment. I would not mark a similarity between Argentina and Uruguay, except that they are two South American teams, which have excellent individualities, but they are a different structure”, explained Martino.