The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2022
Olivia Rodrigo took home Best New Artist, while Doja Cat received 14 nominations.
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Celebrating the best artists in the industry, the event was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and featured performances by Silk Sonic, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and more.
Before airing the show, Billboard revealed some of the night’s winners, including Drake, who won five titles, and Olivia Rodrigo, who took home Best New Artist. Doja Cat received 14 nominations and garnered Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Female Artist awards. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion claimed Top Rap Female Artist.
ARTIST AWARDS
Best Artist
Doja Cat
WINNER: Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
best new artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Shiesty Pooh
The Kid LAROI
Best Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best Duo/Group
WINNER: BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Billboard 200 Top Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
morgan wallen
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Best Artist in Song Sales
Adele
WINNER: BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Billboard Global 200 Top Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Billboard Top World Artist (Excl. US) (NEW)
bts
Dua Lipa
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
top-tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Best R&B Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Best Male R&B Artist
Givēon
khalid
WINNER: The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour WINNER
: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars in Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
best rap artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybag I
G-pole
Best Male Rap Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
G-pole
Best Female Rap Artist
Cardi-B
latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
top rap tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Best Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
morgan wallen
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Best Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
morgan wallen
Best Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best Country Duo/Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tours
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
WINNER: Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Best Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
kali uchis
Carol G
Raww Alexander
Best Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Raww Alexander
Best Latin Female Artist
WINNER: Kali Uchis
Carol G
Rosalia
Top Latin Duo/Group
50 caliber
WINNER: Armed Link
Firm Group
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (The Last World Tour)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
WINNER: Los Bukis (A Singing Story Tour)
Best Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
WINNER: Lady Gaga
marshmello
Pot
best christian artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
WINNER: Ye
Best gospel artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Albums
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
best soundtrack
Arcana League of Legends
WINNER: Charm
In The Heights
sing 2
tick, tick… BOOM!
Best R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Given, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
best rap album
WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybag I, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rodwave, soulfly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, donda
best country album
FloridaGeorgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, hey world
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
best rock album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, music of the spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
WINNER: twenty one pilots, scaled and icy
Top Latin Albums
Armed Link, short veins
J Balvin, José
Kali Uchis, Fearless (of Love and Other Demons) ∞
WINNER: Karol G, KG0516
Raw Alexander, Vice versa
Best Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
fka twigs, Caprisongs
WINNER: Illenium, Fallen Embers
Port Robinson, Nurture
Rufus Du Sol, Surrender
best christian album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, believe for it
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
PhilWickham, hymn of heaven
WINNER: Yeah, donda
best gospel album
CeCe Winans, believe for it
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick CityMusic, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom move your heart
WINNER: Yes, donda
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Songs
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
best streaming song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
song more
sold WINNER: BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Best Radio Song
WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
best collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Billboard Global 200 Top Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Billboard Global Top Song (Excl. US) (NEW)
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
WINNER: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
best viral song (NEW)
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Best R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
WizKid with Justin Bieber and Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
Drake featuring 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake featuring Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Pole G, “Rapstar”
best country song
Chris Stapleton, “You should probably go”
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
WINNER: Walker Hayes, “I Like It Upscale”
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Place”
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “I came back”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepathy”
Rauw Alejandro, “All About You”
Best Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiesto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
best christian song
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise be to God”
best gospel song
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music with Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”