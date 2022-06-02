The winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2022

Olivia Rodrigo took home Best New Artist, while Doja Cat received 14 nominations.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Celebrating the best artists in the industry, the event was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and featured performances by Silk Sonic, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G and more.

Before airing the show, Billboard revealed some of the night’s winners, including Drake, who won five titles, and Olivia Rodrigo, who took home Best New Artist. Doja Cat received 14 nominations and garnered Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Female Artist awards. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion claimed Top Rap Female Artist.

ARTIST AWARDS

Best Artist

Doja Cat

WINNER: Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

best new artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Shiesty Pooh

The Kid LAROI

Best Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Duo/Group

WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Billboard 200 Top Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

morgan wallen

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Best Artist in Song Sales

Adele

WINNER: BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Billboard Global 200 Top Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Billboard Top World Artist (Excl. US) (NEW)

bts

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

top-tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Best R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Best Male R&B Artist

Givēon

khalid

WINNER: The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour WINNER

: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars in Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

best rap artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybag I

G-pole

Best Male Rap Artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

G-pole

Best Female Rap Artist

Cardi-B

latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

top rap tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Best Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

morgan wallen

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Best Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

morgan wallen

Best Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Country Duo/Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tours

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Best Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

kali uchis

Carol G

Raww Alexander

Best Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Raww Alexander

Best Latin Female Artist

WINNER: Kali Uchis

Carol G

Rosalia

Top Latin Duo/Group

50 caliber

WINNER: Armed Link

Firm Group

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (The Last World Tour)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

WINNER: Los Bukis (A Singing Story Tour)

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

WINNER: Lady Gaga

marshmello

Pot

best christian artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

WINNER: Ye

Best gospel artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Albums

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

best soundtrack

Arcana League of Legends

WINNER: Charm

In The Heights

sing 2

tick, tick… BOOM!

Best R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Given, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

best rap album

WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybag I, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rodwave, soulfly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, donda

best country album

FloridaGeorgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, hey world

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

best rock album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, music of the spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

WINNER: twenty one pilots, scaled and icy

Top Latin Albums

Armed Link, short veins

J Balvin, José

Kali Uchis, Fearless (of Love and Other Demons) ∞

WINNER: Karol G, KG0516

Raw Alexander, Vice versa

Best Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

fka twigs, Caprisongs

WINNER: Illenium, Fallen Embers

Port Robinson, Nurture

Rufus Du Sol, Surrender

best christian album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, believe for it

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

PhilWickham, hymn of heaven

WINNER: Yeah, donda

best gospel album

CeCe Winans, believe for it

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick CityMusic, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom move your heart

WINNER: Yes, donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Songs

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

best streaming song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

song more

sold WINNER: BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Best Radio Song

WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

best collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Billboard Global 200 Top Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Billboard Global Top Song (Excl. US) (NEW)

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

best viral song (NEW)

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Best R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

WizKid with Justin Bieber and Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake featuring 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake featuring Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Pole G, “Rapstar”

best country song

Chris Stapleton, “You should probably go”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

WINNER: Walker Hayes, “I Like It Upscale”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Place”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “I came back”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepathy”

Rauw Alejandro, “All About You”

Best Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiesto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

best christian song

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise be to God”

best gospel song

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music with Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, “Jireh”

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off the Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”