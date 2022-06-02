The use of TDF in HBV-HIV coinfection is related to kidney and bone problems

TDF is a common component of antiretroviral therapy in adults coinfected with Hepatitis B and human immunodeficiency virus.

Several biomarkers of kidney function and bone turnover indicated a worsening of their long-term status. Photo: Shutterstock.

Patients coinfected with hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) taking tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) may have worsening kidney function and bone turnoveraccording to a small prospective cohort study in HIV Medicine.

“In this cohort of HBV-HIV adults with a high prevalence of tenofovir use, various biomarkers of kidney function and bone turnover indicated worsening status over approximately 4 years, highlighting the importance of clinician awareness,” said senior author Richard K. Sterling, MD.

“It is important to monitor the long-term effects of TDF on kidney health and bone,” Sterling advised. “For kidney health, clinicians should monitor GFR and creatinine and for bone healthit is possible that the serum calcium monitoringvitamin D, parathyroid hormone, and phosphate do not detect the increased bone turnover“.

“We knew that TDF can cause kidney dysfunction; however, we were surprised that we did not see an increase significant in serum creatininebut we did observe a decrease in the glomerular filtration rate and various markers increased bone turnover“.

Study of patients with Hepatitis B virus and HIV

Sterling and colleagues enrolled adults coinfected with HBV and HIV, who were taking any type of ART, in their study at eight sites in North America.

The authors evaluated demographic data, medical history, reports of current health statusexams physicals and blood tests and urine. They extracted clinical, laboratory, and radiological data from medical records, and processed whole blood, stored serum at -70°C (-94°F) at each site, and analyzed samples in central laboratories.

The researchers evaluated the participants at the beginning of the study and every 24 weeks up to 192 weeks (3.7 years). They analyzed bone markers from stored serum at baseline, week 96, and week 192 and recorded changes in markers of renal function and bone turnover. over time.

At the start of the study, the median age of the 115 patients was 49 years; 91% were male, of which 52% were non-Hispanic black. Their median body mass index (BMI) was 26 kg/m 2 , with 6.3% of participants being underweight and 59% being overweight or obese. Participants they had been living with HIV for an average of about 20 years.

Overall, 84% of participants reported using tenofovir, 3% reported no HBV therapy, and 80% had HBV/HIV suppression. Also, 13% had stage 2 liver fibrosis and 23% had stage 3 or 4 liver fibrosis. No participants reported using immunosuppressants, 4% indicated that they used an anticoagulant. 3% reported taking calcium plus vitamin D and 33% reported taking multivitamins.

Throughout the follow-up period, TDF use ranged from 80% to 92%. glomerular filtration rate eGFR decreased from 87.1 to 79.9 mL/min/1.73 m2 over 192 weeks, but the prevalence of eGFR <60 mL/min/1.73 m2 did not appear to change over time (always <16%).

Predictors of decreased eGFR included younger age, male gender, and overweight or obesity. Predictors of worsening bone turnover included black race, healthy weight, advanced fibrosis, undetectable HBV DNA, and lower parathyroid hormone levels.

Sterling acknowledged that the study’s limitations include its small cohort, short follow-up, and lack of monitoring of participants who were taking TDF while monoinfected with HBV or HIV. He added that strengths include close monitoring, the use of bone turnover markers and monitoring of the severity of liver disease.

Joseph Alvarnas, MD, a hematologist and oncologist in the Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, California, said he welcomes the rigor of the study. “This study provides an important reminder of the complexities of taking a comprehensive management approach to the care of patients with long-term HIV infection,” Alvanas wrote in an email. He was not involved in the study.

“More than 6 million people worldwide are living with coinfection“He added. “Patients coinfected with HBV and HIV have additional care needs compared to those living alone with chronic HIV infection. With more HIV-infected patients becoming long-term survivors who are managed using effective ARTfully understanding the differentiated long-term care needs of this population is critical.”

Debika Bhattacharya, MD, a specialist in HIV and viral hepatitis co-infection in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, joined Sterling and Alvarnas in advising clinicians to regularly screen kidney and bone health of their coinfected patients.

“While this study focuses on the very common antiretroviral agent TDF, it will be important to see the impact of a similar drug, tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), which has been associated with less impact on bone and kidney health, on clinical outcomes in patients with HBV. Coinfection with HIV,” wrote Bhattacharya, who was also not involved in the study.

