The millionaire collection of cars that Johnny Depp could enlarge after winning the trial

There are collections for all tastes and Johnny Depp meets several lists. Just as critics and pundits will talk about his films for years, motoring fans will do the same. with their cars. And it is that the actor who has just won the trial for defamation against Amber Heard, is not only a great performer but also a connoisseur of the world of vehicles.

There are many rumors and although he never confirmed the number of his fleet, it is estimated that it is around 40 cars. However, the most prominent are five for its characteristics and for paying homage to one of his most beloved films.

Luxury made available for an American SUV beloved by those of great fortune. with an inside very spacious and careful, It is used to make long and comfortable trips.

The actor’s favorite for everyday wear; comfortable, practical and discreet to move around the city

Oversized grille, 409hp V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and stunning black color make this the actor’s vehicle of choice For the day to day.

Oddities if there are and it seems that Depp likes the classics. This one, however, comes with special seasoning as it was a gift from Graham King, the mind behind films like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)Range (2011) either The Aviator (2004), made him after meeting him in Diary of a seducer (2011).

The Corvett was a very special gift that the actor received

The 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1 was the redesign of the model that brought great changes regarding the exterior aesthetics and was, for the time, particularly fast: it accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds.

A Porsche cannot be missing from a collection of this style and the actor wanted to have the Porsche in his private garage. Porsche 911 Carrera S It was made in the late 1980’s.

One of the most chosen Porsche by international figures



One of the favorites of his collection for its aesthetic design and gray color that gives it an elegance that few of his other cars have. One of the least taken out on the street but who enjoys driving the most.

A two-door design ideal for lovers of speed. This impressive design, valued at a sum close to $270,000, It is one of the actor’s favourites.

The Rolls-Royce is particularly fast and one of the fastest in Depp’s collection

623CV V12 engine, reaches acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. Without a doubt, one of the fastest units that Depp has in his garage.

Johnny Depp likes American cars and that’s clear, but this Ford Mercury has added value not only for the actor but for fans of his movies.

A little gem and even more so for the redesign made by the actor

When the native of Kentucky personified the famous Captain Jack Sparrow in the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, purchased this 1951 model in black. As if that were not enough, he asked a workshop in Burbank, California to plot it with a pirate skull in green. Added value that, if you want to sell it, raises its price by far.