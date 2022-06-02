The ‘Jurassic Park’ saga reunites the original cast after almost 30 years

One of the classics created by the mastermind of the American filmmaker steven spielbergwill have a new delivery from this Thursday in the cinemas from the country.

Is about jurassic-parka saga released in 1993 that since its projection in the large screen It became quite a phenomenon.

In its debut alone, it grossed more than 900 million dollars worldwide and was listed as the highest-grossing film in film history until the premiere of Titanic (1997). Specialized critics praised its innovative special effects, the John Williams soundtrack and Spielberg’s direction. She was also awarded more than twenty awards, including three Oscars for her technical achievements in visual and sound effects.

After its unquestionable success, five other proposals derived from this adventure saga have been released, and now Jurassic World: Dominion sees the light, the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era, a film whose main strength is the reunion of actors such as: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dernwho were part of the original cast, and after 29 years they returned to share a recording set.

They will be with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise in this new feature film whose plot is based on the homonymous book by Michael Crichton that recounts the experiences of a group of people in an amusement park with cloned dinosaurs, created by a billionaire philanthropist and a team of genetic scientists.

in 146 minutes Jurassic World: Dominion places viewers four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, where dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans throughout the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.