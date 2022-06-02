The development of Hollow Knight: Silksong could have been greatly affected by the pandemic

We get quite interesting information related to Hollow Knight: Silk Song. In this case, it is about interesting information about this installment

The development

As we have learned, Geoff Keighleyresponsible for the Game Awards and the Summer Game Fest, has shared in a recent meeting with GameStop that the development of the title could have been “Hardly affected” by the pandemic. Team Cherry, responsible for Hollow Knight: Silksong, have not confirmed it, but without a doubt Keighley could have known this information.

The premise of the game

Discover a sprawling enchanted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the award-winning action-adventure game. Explore, fight and survive as you rise to the top of a land under the spell of silk and music. Play as Hornet, the princess and protector of Hallownest, and venture through a new kingdom where silk and music rule. Hornet has been captured and transported to this unknown land, where she must face off against opponents and solve mysteries as she climbs a perilous pilgrimage to the top of the kingdom. Characteristic: Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure game. As the deadly Hornet hunter, you will travel to new lands, discover new powers, battle hordes of insects and beasts, and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and past.

