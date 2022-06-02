The caramel color dye will be a trend in 2022

If you are looking for a change of look this seasonbet on a caramel tint is a successful alternative according to the trends most promising aspects of the hairstyle, as it is a beautiful tone that gives a fresh twist to the image and makes the hair look shinier than ever.

The caramel tint is the result of the fusion of reddish, blonde and brown tones, which results in a color harmonious that offers a lot of freshness, elegance and sophistication.



If you are planning to make a change of look with low impact, but that the difference is noticeable, this tone will be ideal to achieve it. Here we tell you how to wear the caramel tint that will complement your look spring.

caramel blonde

the blonde tint candy stands as one of the most flattering for brunette women according to Vogue, plus leaning toward wearing a mane in this tone It will take a couple of years off you and give your face a natural light.



Babylights and balayage

If you are one of those who like to show off movement and texture in the hairundergoing popular hair techniques such as balayage will give you an original and very elegant style, which will make your hair look shiny from the moment you wake up until you go to bed.



dark caramel

Carry one mane a little darker and more natural will make you look a subtle glow of envy that everyone will want to wear. This tone is ideal for tanned skin, so if you plan to go to the beach at Easter, you should make an appointment with your stylist immediately.



