The American justice ruled in favor of Johnny Depp: what this decision implies for the rest of the victims of violence | INTERNATIONAL

For many of us who lived our childhood and adolescence between the 80s and 90s, Johnny Depp is a familiar face. A gesture of those that are known by heart and also a living proof of everything that is “good” in terms of masculinity: the half-broken hero, shy but overwhelming in his beauty, sensitive but rude when necessary. The success of Who Loves Gilbert Grape, Scissorhands either Ed Wood are some proofs of this closeness with the corporeality of Johnny Depptheir little faces, tones of voice, ways of entering the room where the trial that today has him as the protagonist is taking place.

Later came other films and perhaps those that were his consecrating roles for a culture that is too used to speaking from its fictional figures: Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. Such is the wand of cinema in the bowels of culture that Depp’s lawyers questioned her sister only for her to say the magic words: “Captain Jack Sparrow”, a sentence that perfumed the environment and Depp’s face lit up in what was a master class of silences, words, jokes, complicity with another pretty girl (Lawyer Camille Vasquez) and a lot of irony made of small details like frowning or laughing out loud.

The double command trial (because he sued Amber Heard, his former partner between 2012 and 2016 for damage to his image after a letter published in the Washington Post in 2018 where she recalls being raped and she countersued him for double money) that ran for six weeks in Fairfax, Virginia, gave Johnny the win almost from the start: what in court was minimized to small expressions, in the networks and the media exploded like a tomato in a glass. Amber Heard was exposed, ridiculed ad nauseam, belittled but above all not listened to in her version of the events (which could have had the benefit of the doubt) and that include a rape and a headbutt admitted by Depp himself. . Amber Heard was accused of not having cried with tears, of acting despair and heartbreak, basically of being a false whistleblower who took advantage of the #MeToo blow to victimize herself and take advantage. The world was a little eager for the character that she embodied and that feminism knows by heart: the bad victim.

Amber Heard: The Failed Victim

The bad victim is the one who does not appear dripping with blood (but in this case there is concrete evidence of having been physically violated), the bad victim is the one who was not left with visible sequels, the one whose face is not erased by acid or the body burned with fire, the bad victim is the one who has money to stand in front of a mega famous millionaire, the bad victim was also violent in the past that is judged, the bad victim was unfaithful, he made fun of his ex, the bad victim deserved to be raped with a bottle (or that was part of a ritual of how crazy and drug addicts they were in that couple), he deserved a punch in the face for making fun of a sexual icon and not appreciating it, he deserved public humiliation for not understanding that his ex played rock and roll good with other world stars. All that summed up hours of tweets, memes, teasing. Hours of virtual air that Heard’s life will not be enough to ask for explanations. And if everything she said was true, how are we going to make it up? Nobody cares because the bad victim does not have to be compensated; only his quality as a failed victim is enough for punishment. That is where its weakness lies.

The theme of truth is a constant in reports of abuse and violence: where there is no factual evidence of mistreatment, the only thing that remains is the word, and If something began to equalize in these years from Ni Una Menos to the present it seems to have been: with the word is enough. Because how else can a boy or girl face an adult who harasses him? How can a person defend himself against long-standing abuse if no one believes his testimony or if he did not dare to report it at the time? However: How many murdered do we have who had denounced ad nauseam? How can a story be reconstructed if it is not by dint of things said, remembered, brought to the present, with some witnesses who verify that version but whose words must also be trusted?

Perhaps the time will come to understand that there are places where justice does not and will never come: Just as desire cannot be legislated (and how much of this we learned walking the streets with the green scarf, a scarf that we now proudly see in the young women of the United States), the comings and goings of a couple in their petty and daily violence cannot be can expose as part of a punishable file. Nobody is more or less a victim because he cheated, or because he mistakenly believed (or not) that the ex-girlfriend (also famous, I mean Kate Moss) had been similarly violated.

There is evidence that should speak much louder than Amber Heard in this process, and all her disguise as a bad victim, or that violent interaction that was revealed as part of the past between them and that should not matter to us. Many people alleged insanity between these two, but few said “she is saying that he raped her with a bottle, where is that evidence refuted?” because the only thing that refutes Heard’s sayings is her residual quality, deposit of the hatred of thousands of people who wanted the turn of “false accusations” to come, in a world where impunity for cases more than proven is the order of the day. How many probative instances fit in the life of a person? The silence regarding the case of Amber Heard is amplified by the fact that she is going to have to pay 15 million dollars to the one that we already know will have a triumphant and heroic return to the screens, and that enables the return of thousands of other dead. alive more.

The bad victim is not Amber Heard in the first person, it is not her locked contract because millions of people are signing on change.org to get her down from Aquaman: they are all those who have ever dared to say something, crying without water or directly serious and measured, because any voluptuousness in emotions is also prohibited. The bad victim is the one who does not let himself go crazy in the process but can go crazy in the end, when he realizes that no one defends him.