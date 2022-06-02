‘Stranger Things’: This Taylor Swift Song Would Save Sadie Sink From Vecna’s Curse And It’s Not ‘All Too Good’

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” saves Sadie Sink’s character Max Mayfield Stranger things 4 vol. 1, but what song would the actor pull out of Vecna’s Curse? In an interview with Netflix, Sink talked about a Taylor Swift song that could get her out of the clutches of Stranger things 4 is very bad. Find out which song would save this Swiftie.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1.]

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield | Netflix

Sadie Sink stars in Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well”

Sink recently added “Lei,” Swift’s avatar in the 10-minute “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” music video to his acting portfolio. As the actor revealed to Buzzfeed:

“[Working on the video] it was so exciting. I certainly never thought it would ever be possible and that our paths wouldn’t cross like that. Really, it was a very surreal moment. We had a really great experience together and we achieved something that we are all really proud of. ” Sadie Sink, Buzzfeed

Despite its role in Swift’s mini-movie, “All Too Well” isn’t the song that would save Sink from Vecna.

Taylor Swift’s ‘august’ would save Sadie Sink from ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Vol. 1 villain Vecna

In Stranger things 4 vol. 1, Max is still dealing with the loss of half-brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery). He begins to have headaches and disturbing visions, but he doesn’t fill his guidance counselor or any of his friends with him. Eventually, Max brings together she is Vecna’s next victim.

While in The Upside Down, Max stumbles upon Vecna’s lair and witnesses what happened to his previous victims, Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) and Fred Benson (Logan Riley Bruner). Back in the real world, Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) get some information from Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) after their visit with Victor Creel (Robert Englund) . ). They play Max’s favorite song to guide her back to the land of the living.

According to her interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Sink claims Swift’s “August” would have saved her from Vecna’s grip. “That song can honestly make me revive anything,” Sink said, despite her starring role in Swift’s “All Too Well” and “The 1” topping her Spotify Wrapped last year.

Noah Schnapp, 4 star of “Stranger Things”, says a song by Cardi B would save him from Vecna

“Which Song Would Save You From Vecna” is a growing trend on Twitter, TikTok and beyond. Stranger things fans around the world are sharing the songs that would get them out of The Upside Down, including star Noah Schnapp.

If I ever get cursed by old, play WAP on my AirPods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time – Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) May 30, 2022

“If I ever get cursed by Vecna, I’ll play WAPs on my AirPods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time,” the actor tweeted on May 30.

Max Vecna’s song in “Stranger Things” 4 brought Kate Bush back on the charts

The weekend Stranger things 4 vol. 1, Kate Bush’s song saw a resurgence of interest thanks to the Netflix series. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” tops the iTunes charts (via Vulture) and is at number two on Spotify’s Top 200 at the time of release.

Wade Stranger things 4 vol. 1 on Netflix.

