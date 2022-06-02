Spy x Family’s ending will sound on the Fortnite island very soon

Among the most unusual events that may occur within the island of Fortnite there is one that will undoubtedly attract the attention of fans of Spy x Family and it is that the artist responsible for the ending of this animated series will make a presentation within the Epic Games game that you can enter for free.

From its website Epic Games announced that Fortnite will receive music from Gen Hoshino as part of the “Music Wave” series starting June 09, 2022. In fact, this will be one of the first events that are available with the arrival of the third season of chapter 3 of Fortnite

In the announcement trailer for Fortnite can be heard a ending fragment “kigeki” of Spy x Family played by Gen Hoshino, so it will definitely be an event that attracts the attention of fans within the island. The show will be repeated uninterruptedly for 72 hours until Sunday, June 12. After completing the experience, you will receive XP and the Gen Hoshino graffiti from the Music Wave series as a souvenir.

Spy x Family started as a sleeve written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo that is published on Shueisha publishing platforms (Shōnen Jump+ Y plus sleeve) since March 2010. To date it has a total of 63 chapters and 09 compilation volumes.

For his part, the anime of SPY x Family will have a first season of 25 episodes distributed in two parts, with studies Cloverworks and WIT Studio as responsible for adaptation. Its transmission in the west is available through the Crunchyroll platform.

***

NANI?, a vlog where we will discuss the central issues of the Asian audiovisual entertainment agenda, mainly from the Japanese industry. Don’t miss it on our channel Youtube.