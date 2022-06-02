Selena Gomez is seen walking without makeup

American singer Selena Gomez was seen dressed in casual clothes and without a drop of makeup while shopping at the supermarket in Malibu, California, recently.

The 29-year-old “Same Old Love” artist looked comfortable in a long cream cardigan, casual black t-shirt and baggy white sweatpants as her friends joined her while she ran some errands.

Gomez accessorized with a pair of black peep toe slippers and a string of phone beads as he walked through the parking lot.

The singer’s complexion looked flawless as she sported a no-makeup look and long curly hair.

The discreet departure of the former Disney star comes after spoke about his mental health struggles during a speech he gave at the White House.

The star of “Only Murders In The Building”, whom was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020spoke about destigmatizing mental health illness during an appearance at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum hosted by MTV-Entertainment In the past week.

“Mental health is very personal to me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with amazing people like all of you,” she said at the event,

“I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want.”

He was also diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and subsequently underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy, saying of his challenges on the forum, “You’re going to help people.” [Eso es] really what kept me going.”

the founder of RareBeautywho has 224 million followers on Instagram, also shared that staying away from social media helped ease her anxiety.