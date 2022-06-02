Reese Witherspoon reveals that she visited Costa Rica for a wellness experience

Actress Reese Witherspoon fell in love with Costa Rica. She thus made it known after sharing a video of her on her Instagram in which she talks about the great experiences she lived in the country.

“Three days in Costa Rica with the most incredible women. I feel like a new woman,” she wrote in the reel in which he shows some of his experiences on national soil. In the post, Reese, known for her role in legally blonde and more recently for his work (alongside Jennifer Aniston) on the series The Morning Show, tagged the organization The Well, known for its wellness offering.

Reese Witherspoon during her recent visit to Costa Rica. Photo: Screenshots

This time, well-being was found by her and other women, including the writer Cleo Wade, in Costa Rica.

Reese Witherspoon recounts in her post how she enjoyed delicious coffee, daily hiking, and her jungle encounter. In addition, she highlights how relaxing it was for her to spend her time at the spa, the beautiful hotel and showed images of the variety of fruits found in the country, including Chinese mamon. She highlighted the good food and said that she had a wonderful dinner.

In the short video, the actress appears walking through the forest, contemplating rivers (where she says she swam and had fun) and a small waterfall. She additionally, she is shown near a plane upon her arrival, crossing a suspension bridge, inside the hotel with a huge pool and around a bonfire. All “along with wonderful women,” she insisted.

“I love Costa Rica very much,” she said at the end of her video posted on Instagram, where she is followed by almost 28 million users.

The favorite destination of celebrities

The 46-year-old American artist joins a long list of celebrities who have recently visited Costa Rica.

This 2022, world-class celebrities have found in Costa Rica the ideal destination to enjoy their free time. One of the most famous visits was that of Angelina Jolie, who arrived in Costa Rica on December 30, 2021. She traveled in the company of her children Maddox Chivan and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 20 and 18 years old, respectively. .

During the first days of this year, the famous actor Tom Cruise also enjoyed Costa Rica. The American was in the Pacific area.

Also, the singer Paulina Rubio received the year in the country. Her arrival was recorded on January 1st.

His compatriot, Mexican actress Aislin Derbez, was another figure from the entertainment world who came to have a good time in Costa Rica, starting on January 14. On her social networks, she shared many details of the visit, during which time she took the opportunity to relax in Santa Teresa, in Cóbano.

Apart from Aislin, another actor who came for a walk is Ashton Kutcher, 43, who entered Costa Rica on January 26.

Added to the list are Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bündchen (who have a house in the country); and more recently Gwyneth Paltrow.