PSG’s new Messi: few goals but thirteen assists

Three goals in twenty Ligue 1 appearances for the Argentine, who continues to be decisive, however, in serving Mbappé and Neymar in the goal area.

Only math is missing, which presumably will arrive in the next few weeks, for yet another title of PSG. Sidereal distance from Marseille and Rennes and Pochettino, who will console himself with the success of the championship following the umpteenth elimination from the Champions League. For Leo Messi, after the era of triumphs with Barcelona, ​​it will be a trophy that will come not thanks to his goals, but rather to his assists.

After twenty matches in Ligue 1, in fact, Messi is objectively a flop: just three goals for the Argentine with the PSG shirt in the league, at -17 from top scorer Mbappé, his teammate who leads the top scorers with twenty centers so far.

Not only that, because Neymar scored more goals at PSG, ten after the brace against Clermont, Danilo (5) and Icardi (4). When it comes to assists, however, the question changes radically, although Messi is not first in the ranking, but only second behind him. MbappéRe again.

Chosen by Goal

In addition to twenty goals in the league, Mbappé also had fourteen assists, one more for Messi. Against Clermont, where both his French colleague and Neymar scored a hat-trick for the 6-1 final, the Argentine provided three decisive passes. Among other things, for the second time in 201/2022, after those of Saint-Etienne against PSG. A record, in any case.

The article continues below

At a European level, only Mbappé and Muller, with sixteen, provided more assists than a Messi, often stopped by physical problems during the season, as well as by Covid, but who nevertheless largely disappointed compared to what was expected at the time of signing with PSG.

For Messi, 2022/2023 will be an essential year, both to try to make PSG shine in the Champions League for the first time in history, and in relation to the Qatari World Cup just seven months away. In Paris a lot will depend on Mbappé’s confirmation in the team, currently the final goal of the Pochettino team’s plays. Unlike the Argentine, for whom, among other things, the sirens sound about a new transfer in the summer, perhaps to return to Barcelona.

Impossible? We will see. Meanwhile, in the last month of the championship, the desire to close the tournament in the best possible way to find a place among the candidates for a Ballon d’Or that this time he will not be able to win.