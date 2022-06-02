Profeco will remove two collagen brands from the market; offer “enhance beauty”

As a result of a quality study carried out by the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco), two marks of Hydrolyzed collagen that fail to comply with what they say, one promises to enhance beauty and another brings less product than declared.

In the next May edition of the Consumer Magazinethe Profeco will announce the analysis made to 32 products studied, most from Mexico and the United States, as well as some from Spain.

After carrying out the study, it was detected that two products do not comply with what the label says.

For example, him Natures Life Hydrolyzed Collagenof Mexican origin, brings 10.2% less than what the label declares.

The other, berry collagenclaims on its label that it is a beauty enhancer, which cannot be verified.

According to the study, the Hydrolyzed collagen It costs between 400 and up to more than 2 thousand pesos with great differences in the real content of the product, since some have more carbohydrates than collagen.

Among the brands studied and that registered the highest prices are: Sesén, Elmor, Cart X3, Collagen Labores Nutrition and ResVitále in tablets that cost 2,200 pesos per bottle with 180 tablets, but that have a lower amount of collagen than others.

While with lower prices are: Biomiral Sport Skin of 450 pesos.

