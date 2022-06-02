Octavio Ocana. Officials prosecuted for disseminating photos of the actor’s corpse

For disseminating images of corpse of Octavio Ocaña, a paramedic and an Investigative Police (PDI) from the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office (FGJEM) were linked to process.

According to the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office, on October 29, Marcelina and Raúl would have spread photographs of the actor who played Benito Rivers, through the WhatsApp application.

And it is that in social networks photographs of the actor circulated when he was on the plate of the Pathology area of ​​the Lomas Verdes hospital, classified by Mexican laws as crime against respect for the dead.

“In a hearing of duplicity of the constitutional term, a judge issued an order linking the process and set a one-month term for the complementary investigation, in addition as a precautionary measure, among others, the temporary suspension of the position of the two defendants was determined,” reported the prosecution.



family complaints

It was through the Public Ministry of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office to Combat Corruption that the authorities brought the detainees to trial, following complaints from their relatives.

The actor of the popular television program “Neighbors” died in October 2021, after a chase on the Chamapa-Lechería Highway, in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli.

He was traveling with other people in a gray Jeep truck and although he was taken to the Lomas Verdes hospital, he died due to a bullet to the head, since then the relatives have maintained that he died from a bullet fired by the Police.

His relatives and acquaintances have requested a detailed investigation of what happened and even the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) initiated a complaint file on the case.

