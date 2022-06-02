Netflix closes the tap on auteur film productions

Netflix I started one very clear policy with his movies: large blockbusters and movies designed to win awards with the best directors imaginable. The streaming platform, which sought to reach the karma with this mixture, he has not been as successful as he hoped. Now after the subscriber slamthe failure of its plans and the restructuring of employees and platforms dedicated to diversity and inclusion, heralds a new direction. Movies are over like The power of the dog, The Irish, Rome or Stories of a marriage. As explained in The Hollywood Reporterthe portal changes its way of producing films and offering content.

Fewer movies, more blockbusters, and goodbye to auteur directors

Netflix, a few years ago, decided to have directors like Noah Baumbach, Jane Campion, David Fincher, Martin Scorsese or Alfonso Cuaron to build a strong catalog of films based on the most prestigious filmmakers. Now we know that they are looking to reorient their production, designing a catalog with fewer auteur films, but which will now be larger and will seek a more global audience. “Largest, best and least numerous”, have highlighted the company led by Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos. The reason? Money cannot be wasted.







The company has lost 40% of its stock market value since last April 19, and things are not looking good: after losing 200,000 subscribers in recent months, millions of subscribers are expected to fall. For this reason, Sarandos, at a meeting of shareholders, has confirmed that Netflix has changed its way of producing movies. Among the works that stand out as the new example of what they want to do, we have the sequel daggers in the back and the expected the unseen agenta block buster with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, which is the most expensive movie ever produced by Netflix.

“ “The tendency to do anything to attract talent and give them carte blanche is disappearing”

The entity’s financial malaise is logical, and in addition to proposing layoffs, they are aware that they have been wasting money. In said meeting the example was set the irishwhich cost 175 million dollars and did not succeed within Netflix or in the awards season as it was expected to do. “The tendency to do anything to attract talent and give them carte blanche is disappearing”, commented one of the sources consulted. Netflix, one way or another, will adopt the style of the majors: big movies aimed at mainstream audiences with big budgets and a handful of mid-price independents a year. Function?