Maverick robs Doctor Strange 2 of first place in the Mexican box office

Top Gun: Maverick steals Doctor Strange 2 the first place in the Mexican box office

Today, the films that dominate the world box office are the big productions that immerse the public in the world of superheroes and other universes that tell diverse stories that are connected to each other as is Star Wars. Marvel Studios has become the king of the box office in the last ten years, and for other tapes it is difficult to reach or surpass it, but it has been achieved on a few occasions.

If we think back to the years between the 1980s and 1990s, back then there were no superhero movies as we know them now; it was rare for any comic-inspired live-action to be made. But there were other types of heroes who were the center of attention of audiences such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis or Tom Cruise.

Without a doubt, all these stars had their moment to shine and to this day they continue to be important figures for the industry. Although some of them managed to have their own franchises like Willis with Die Hard (92%) or Stallone with Rocky (92%) or Rambo (87%), at that time it was not necessary to mass produce to please the audience; the names alone were (and still are) a guarantee of box office success.

It is evident that the classics never die and despite the years they are still as strong as they were before. The clearest example today is the impact Top Gun: Maverick has had (98%), a sequel that comes more than 35 years after the release of Top Gun: Passion and Glory (54%). The way of positioning itself in its first week has been surprising, especially since it competes with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (88%) and Sonic 2: The Movie (85%), which has been in the first places of the box office for several weeks. .

Particularly in Mexico, the result has been noted in the weekly report of Canacine which runs from May 23 to 29. The film starring Tom Cruise it debuted at No. 1 at the box office with $93.1 million and 1.1 million viewers. Sam Raimi’s film, for its part, falls to second place during its fourth week with $55.8 raised in the last few days and a cumulative total of $776.4 million, 889.2 thousand new theatergoers and 11.1 million in total.

In third place is Dog: A Wild Journey (80%) with $10.2 million in its third week, $20.6 million in total, 162 thousand new visitors and a total of 309.2 thousand. this time Sonic 2 has dropped to fourth position with $8.6 million, $434 million over eight weeks, 248.4 thousand new viewers, adding a total of 7.2 million. Finally, the Top 5 is closed by Asesino sin memoria (26%), which is celebrating its third week in theaters with $8.2 million, a cumulative total of $36.4 million, 125.7 thousand viewers and a total of 543.3 thousand.

The Lost City (82%) by Sandra Bullock ranks sixth in the Mexican box office with a total of $104.5 million and 1.5 million viewers over six weeks.