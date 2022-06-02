Lupus mutation may unlock targeted drugs for a subset of patients

Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) due to mutation in a pediatric patient with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) was found to be particularly severe.

Red rashes on the skin, pain or swelling in the joints, some of the symptoms of Lupus. Photo: Shutterstock.

Scientists confirmed that a receptor that was a factor of suspicion in relation to lupus, is actually an important driver of autoimmune disease in at least a subset of patients, according to a study recently published in Nature.

“Sometimes it is valuable to find these very serious cases where there are a mutation which has a strong effectbecause if we understand how those mutations work, the lessons we learn can generally inform us about disease mechanisms,” explained lead author Carola G. Vinuesa, MD, PhD, from the Australian National University Center for Personalized Immunology. in Canberra, and the Francis Crick Institute in London, England.

mutation they found was in the TLR7 gene that encodes the TLR7 protein. TLR7 is a receptor used by immune cells to identify the RNA virus so they can fight off viral infections, including COVID-19.

“It’s pretty hard to find. a mutation that alone can cause the entire disease,” Vinuesa added, but what it reveals about how the disease develops may lead to more effective targeted therapies than the immunosuppressants most commonly used to treat lupus currently.

But if the body’s own genetic material binds to TLR7 in susceptible individuals, it can lead to an overproduction of type 1 interferons, which are cytokines that trigger or exacerbate immune reactions that cause lupus symptoms.

The TLR7 gene is located on the X chromosome, which may explain the greater susceptibility of men to COVID-19 and highest incidence of lupus in women, they have two X chromosomes instead of the one men have, Vinuesa said.

Previous research had shown an association between TLR7 and lupusbut this new study is the first to provide definitive proof that a mutation of TLR7 alone can directly cause lupus human.

After discovering the variant in the patient, Vinuesa’s team used CRISPR to edit the genome of a mouse model and introduce the same mutation that the patient had.

“And they developed a full-fledged disease, just with this single pair replacement of bases: one letter in the 3 billion letters of the genome,” said Vinuesa. “It tells us that these receptors are not only there to recognize the RNA but, in some circumstances, they could be activated by our own nucleic acids.

One path among many?

The finding does not mean that all lupus patients have this mutation, which remains rare, but it does suggest that hyperactivity at this receptor already reported in many lupus patients may be causally related to the disease, Vinuesa said.

Noa Schwartz, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City and director of the Montefiore-Einstein Institute for Lupus Care and Research, told Medscape Medical News that think that lupus it is a syndrome, a collection of different but similar diseases that do not necessarily have a single cause.

But finding a single genetic mutation that could potentially lead to lupus is an important piece of the puzzle, said Schwartz, who was not involved in the study.

Based on previous research in mouse models, “we have hypothesized that TLR7 is also relevant in humans, but this is the final nail in the coffin,” he said.

Source consulted here.