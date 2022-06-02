Love triangles that prove that love sucks

It is not our intention to exhibit Taylor again; we just know her ~public~ story well enough to easily remember it. Taylor and Calvin were honestly the golden couple in 2015. Taylor and Calvin seemed like the perfect couple when they first started dating and were frequently seen on romantic dinner dates and even went official on Instagram. Just after celebrating her one-year anniversary, Swift was spotted dancing with Tom at the 2016 Met Gala. Afterward, Taylor and Calvin were caught on a car ride by paparazzi looking quite tense, which later led to to a breakup announcement. Shortly after, Taylor and Tom kissed in Rhode Island, in photos that shocked the Swiftie fandom. They went to Rome, enjoying romantic lunches and splashing in the sea at Taylor’s 4th of July party. Things got complicated when Calvin released a song implying that Taylor was cheating on him. Things got even worse when Taylor called out Calvin for not giving her credit on a song they wrote together called “This Is What You Came For.” Things got even more dramatic when the album came out reputation by Taylor from 2017 with a song called “Getaway Car,” which basically says that Tom was his way out of Calvin. Nowadays, everyone is stable with their respective partners, but boy was it a series of dramatic events. This lyric sums it up perfectly: “As he ran after us, I was yelling, ‘Come on, come on, come on!’ / But with three of us, baby, it’s a show / And a circus is not a love story / And now we both feel it.”