Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Didn’t Approve Her PDA With Travis Barker After Their Engagement

Not here for that. The newly engaged happiness of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea and her kids weren’t afraid to say it.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered Thursday, May 19, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, were packing their bags before Penelope, 9, asked the couple to stop.

Poosh’s founder asked if they could share “just one” kiss after breaking up her pumice session with the musician. Later in the episode, the couple again showed their love over a dinner with their children.

Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares his son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23, who Moakler, 47, shares with former Oscar De La Hoya. Some of their children appeared on screen during the episode.

“I love the idea of ​​a mixed family. I think the more children the better. It’s like more people to love. I am very attached to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing, ”the reality star explained in a sectarian interview. “Travis is a truly extraordinary father. It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think the fact that we all know each other makes it easier for our families to unite. It’s all I could ever want ”.

During dinner, Kourtney and Travis started kissing again, which her youngest son apparently didn’t support. “I’m dying. Guys, can you not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again? ” Reign said off-screen.

The new episode followed events shortly after Travis asked Kourtney the question. In response to the news, his children expressed their concerns about being barred from his engagement. For Kourtney, it was her final decision from her mother Kris Jenner that left her unsatisfied with the situation.

“I wish my children were here. I think it would have made them feel more involved in the decision and part of the surprise, ”the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians said during an episode earlier this month. “I know my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her better choice than her.”

The two, after exchanging vows in a Las Vegas chapel in April, made it legal on Sunday May 16 during a court ceremony in the presence of Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and the drummer’s father, Randy Barker. .

A source told Us Weekly that they will invite more family and friends to celebrate their wedding “in the near future” in Italy.

