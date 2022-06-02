Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick fought with Corey Gamble about physical punishment of children on his reality show and the Internet revived the video | entertainment pop culture

In their time together, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had 3 children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Although the famous dads avoid talking about their descendants on their reality show, in an episode broadcast in September 2019 they broke this rule and unleashed one of the most intense fights of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

After the wedding of the eldest sister of the clan with Travis Barker, as well as the beginning of his new family life, some Internet users revived the episode and created a new debate on the subject.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick argued with Corey Gamble for using physical punishment on children

In the episode you can see that Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian and his best friend, Jonathan Cheban, were enjoying a casual dinner at a restaurant when the now wife of Travis Barker commented that he had no nanny for the moment.

The reason, he said, was that his daughter Penelope, then 6 years old, had scratched her caregiver’s face.

“She said that P was very upset, she was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face… P can be out of control, sometimes she gets blocked and does these crazy things,” the mother began by recounting.

She went on to say “but if you’re a nanny…” when Kris Jenner’s boyfriend interrupted her to ask, “if a child scratches you, can you hit him and is it okay?”

This immediately altered the mood at the table. The family’s momager, for example, added that she considered Penelope’s actions “much more serious” than Kourtney gave her credit for, because she with none of her 6 children went through something similar.

The founder of ‘Poosh’ then admitted that she did not know what to do in this situation, so Corey spoke again and said:

“I’m sorry, but if P scratched my face, I would kick his ass (spank) and explain later (what happened).”

Scott Disick did not like this comment in the least and, with an incredulous tone of voice, asked Corey:

“My daughter? Would you kick my daughter’s ass if she touched you? A 6-year-old girl? What are you talking about? For for! Never speak of a child like that again, never! Regardless of whose child it is.”

For his part, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend tried to explain his position: that he would not hit a minor just because, but because his behavior deserved it:

“Spanking her is disciplining her… that’s how everyone talks about disciplining children.”

Towards the end of the conversation, Kourtney also got into the discussion and clarified to the artists’ representative that “he will never be alone with my children” and that, if he were to touch them, “they would have a serious problem”.

The situation became so tense that the girl’s parents preferred to get up and leave.

Back then, through a tweet, Kim Kardashian described the situation as “the most intense”.

Fans weighed in on the fight between Kourtney, Scott and Corey

The aforementioned clip went viral on TikTok thanks to an account dedicated to the famous family and Internet users used the comments section to set their own positions.

“I think Corey was talking about if P was his daughter”, “Corey was clearly talking about disciplining a child, not hitting him”, “I think Scott is overreacting”, “I understand what Corey meant, he just didn’t explain it well ”, expressed some messages.