Kim Kardashian shyly suggests that she and Pete Davidson are having fantastic sex

Kim Kardashian seems to have confirmed that Pete Davidson’s BDE is in no way exaggerated.

In this week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians”, Kim spoke to Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian about the NSFW advice she received on turning 40 when she suggested the “SNL” star is giving her the good stuff. .

“When I turned 40, everyone said it was the best sex of your life,” shared Kim. “And Grandma kept telling me, ’40 is the best sex, ‘and I was like,’ OK. I’m ready.’

“And so far…” Kim said, winking and laughing for the delight of her sisters.

Before hinting at her and Davidson’s life in the sheets, the Skims founder also detailed how she and the “Saturday Night Live” alum were born – and that’s all because he didn’t give her “l ‘time of day’ after his appearance on the sketch comedy show.

“I did ‘SNL’ and then when we kissed on stage it was just an atmosphere,” explained Kim, 41, in a confessional. “… But Pete doesn’t come to my afterparty – they were all at my afterparty. He doesn’t give me the time of day ”.

Determined to make contact with Davidson, 28, again, Kim texted an “SNL” producer to write his number and text him.

The founder of Skims also talked about how she and Davidson got together. Kim Kardashian / Instagram

“I wasn’t even thinking, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to have an affair with him, ‘”she recalls. “I was just thinking, as if I had heard about this BDE, I need to get out, I just need to restart … Basically I was just DTF [down to f–k]. “

He may not have thought of a relationship with the “King of Staten Island” star, but the two – who were first connected in October 2021 – are more serious than ever, having attended the Met Gala together and even flying. in London where they were spotted kissing and holding hands.

