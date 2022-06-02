Kim Kardashian says she would “eat poop” every day if it made her look younger

Ads

This is a poop scoop.

Kim Kardashian admitted she would be willing to eat shit as long as she kept her young.

“I’ll try anything,” the “Kardashians” star, 41, told the New York Times in an interview published Wednesday.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might, ”she joked.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the trolls to react to his comments via social media.

“Why do I feel this means he has already done it,” one Instagram user wondered, with another comment: “How much poop is the question.”

The article coincided with the announcement of SKIMS founder Skkn by Kim’s next line of skin care products to be launched later this month.

“Is poop the active ingredient in SKKN ???” asked a critic after reading the piece.

To put the record straight: No, the set of nine products – which Kardashian “developed from start to finish” – doesn’t actually include any excrement.

“I’ll try anything,” the reality star admitted in a new interview. MARIO SORRENTI

Instead, the elegant refillable bottles packaged in its neutral shades contain a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliant, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and a night oil.

Although Kardashian acknowledged that its multi-step system “might seem scary to some,” she believes the products are “all necessary”.

“So many people want to act like they don’t care what they look like,” he told the Times. “I’m not acting like it’s easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use anything. You wake up, you use the ingredients. PRP facials, stem cell facials, lasers: all of this is work “.

Kardashian’s nine-step skincare line, Skkn by Kim, will launch on June 21. Hanna Tveite

They are also money. Collectively, Kardashian’s “rejuvenating” skin care “ritual” comes in at a total of $ 630.

On the plus side, the products are refillable, with replacement pods costing around 15% less than the original packaging.

Although the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is entering a whole new category of the beauty industry, she is already a space savvy thanks to her now defunct brands KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, both of which are being rebranded in between. of her divorce from Kanye West.

