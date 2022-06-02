Kim Kardashian reciprocates fans who say they “can’t afford” a $ 650 line of skincare products and brags that the high price is “a necessity”

KIM Kardashian applauded fans who say they “can’t afford” his new $ 650 line of skincare products.

In a wild new interview, the reality star called the price of SKNN By Kim, her latest commercial venture, “a necessity.”

5

Kim, 41, will launch her new beauty line later this month which is meant to overshadow her former brand, the KKW beauty (the W stands for West).

In a decidedly candid interview with The New York Times prior to launch, he discussed the product line in nine steps, calling it “all necessary” along with the huge price tag.

The nine items, which include a cleanser, toner, exfoliant, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, and more, total $ 630.

Specifically, he told the NYT that the $ 95 face oil will give customers “the glow of a lifetime.”

“The products I was using that were comparable were much more expensive, not to compare anything.

“I tried to get the quality at the best possible price, especially the vitamin C serum”.

He also called the product line “prestige” and, interestingly enough, said he would “try anything” to maintain youth.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I could.

Most read in Entertainment

‘IT’S DANGEROUS’

The flashy interview came as many fans haven’t felt the price of the upcoming line, nor the concept of needing every product.

A Reddit user wrote during the SKKN announcement: “Does anyone really use a skincare line? I (and all of my friends) mix and match what works best for our skin. It always seems strange to me. Do any of you use an entire line? “

Another criticized: “His inability to accept aging is insane. There is only so much you can do to combat nature, one day it will appear and you will no longer be able to hide it while looking natural. So alarming ”.

Another die-hard fan tweeted: “Kim’s appearance is the result of heavily edited dermals, surgeons, fillers, procedures and photos.

“Her $ 630 skincare line isn’t going to give anyone those results.

“A generation of women has body image problems partly before Kim. STOP letting go of these lies, it’s dangerous ”.

Kim also addressed the controversy surrounding her significant weight loss for her Met Gala outfit.

He said, “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a role in a movie and that’s acceptable.'”

Christian, 48, is known for his dedicated body transformations: he famously lost 62 pounds for the role of escarnate Trevor Reznik in The Machinist.

Another Redditor got angry: “They keep giving interviews and they continue to be disastrous. The comparison between losing 16 pounds in a month and actors training for months before a movie is just a next-level illusion.

He thinks walking a red carpet is comparable to acting. She did it to fit a dress one night for his own vain obsession. “

WITHOUT SKIN CARE

SKKN BY KIM was first reported exclusively by The Sun last year.

On June 1, 2022, Kim posted on Instagram officially presenting the line,

He said, “You will experience reusable packaging and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”

He said he is thrilled to share everything he has learned over the years from the world’s leading dermatologists and beauticians.

According to Kim’s Instagram post, the new brand will be available June 21 at 12pm ET.

It will be an online version, which means you can only purchase it on SKKNBYKIM.COM.

Kim hasn’t shared whether the products will still be available in top-tier retailers.

The Sun has obtained documents showing that the founder of SKIMS has filed a trademark to acquire the name SKKN which will cover “retail store services with products for skin, cosmetics, hair, nails and beauty, tools and accessories, fragrances, perfumes, candles, vitamins and supplements ”along with many other departments, including home furnishings.

However, the reality star was met by the legal pushback of Cydnie Lunsford, the owner of SKKN +, a black-owned spa and beauty center in New York City.

According to legal documents obtained by The Sun, SKKN + has been using the small business nickname “at least since 2018”, years before Kim claimed to use the same name for her company.

But clearly, that hasn’t stopped the model who has now gone all out with her new line of skincare products.

5

5

5