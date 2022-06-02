Kim Kardashian acknowledged that she would be able to eat poop every day to look younger | TV and Show

In conversation with The New York Times, Kim Kardashian admitted that she would be able to eat poop every day if it meant looking younger.

As part of the launch of her new line of skin care products, Kim Kardashian was interviewed by The New York Times, where made some questionable statements about his desire to look young.

Is about SKKN by Kim, a line of ‘skin care’ products that will be launched on the market at the end of June. This is based on the popular 9-step system that makes up Kim’s skincare routine.

“It may seem scary to some, that’s why I’m here, to break it down, to say, ‘All steps are necessary,'” he told the outlet.

It was during that interview that the Kardashian acknowledged that she would try anything to look younger. “If you told me that I literally have to eat poop every day and that I would look younger, I would. Simply, I would,” she said.

His new line of products has been questioned for their high price, especially since they are unaffordable for most of his fans. The complete skin care kit reaches $630 dollars.

This translates to more than 500 thousand Chilean pesos. However, Kim Kardashian isn’t worried “it’s definitely more prestige, and to get the kinds of ingredients that I really wouldn’t miss out on was kind of a necessity.”

“The products that I was using that were comparable were much more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get quality at the best price we could, especially with the vitamin C serum,” she added.