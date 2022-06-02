Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson paternity scandal was mocked in “Kardashian” promo

Ads

It’s safe to say that the next episode of The Kardashian may be a tough one for Khloé Kardashian.

“I just moved into my dream house with True and Tristan, of course,” says the 37-year-old reality star in the promo for the June 9 episode of the Hulu show, referring to Tristan Thompson and their 4-year-old daughter. “It’s finally done. Everything is in a really good place right now.

The teaser at the end of Thursday’s June 2 episode then cuts to Kim Kardashian learning about the NBA star who had a child with Maralee Nichols in March 2021, when she was dating Khloé.

“It’s all this thing that says, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday, ‘”Kim told the cameras. “So I sent it to him and said, ‘Does Khloé know?’ Khloé doesn’t even fucking know the king!

Tristan confirmed in January that paternity test results established that he was Theo’s father, who is now 5 months old. He at the time he publicly apologized to his girlfriend, but the two separated due to the scandal.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, executive producer Danielle King recalled filming Kim uncovering Tristan’s story.

“Well, for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning the news came, we legitimately happened to be there. We have that moment in front of the camera, ”King told us. “And I know it’s sometimes hard for audiences to figure out like ‘Oh, did they go back and get it?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There is almost always a camera on ”.

Khloé was candid about what it was like to see her praise Tristan in The Kardashians, shot for weeks before the scandal.

“Now I’m a spectator. And I’m like, ‘What the fuck is this bulls-t I’m listening to?’ ”She said on the“ Not Skinny But Not Fat ”podcast earlier this month, confirming that she yelled“ liar ”at the screen during the premiere. party. “That was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt like, and this could have been me making up, everyone was looking at me to see my reaction. And I don’t know if that’s true or not ”.

She also noted that her family had to break the news of Tristan’s previous infidelities.

“I found this out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part, ”Khloé said. “It’s all fucked up, but can there be some respect?”

