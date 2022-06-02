Kardashian fans shake after Kris Jenner and daughter Khloe go out NUDE together in “awkward” video

KARDASHIAN fans are confused as to why Kris Jenner was seen going NAKED with Khloe in a scene from tonight’s Hulu show.

The duo bought homes in the same $ 37 million Hidden Hills complex prior to the episode.

During the episode, 37-year-old Khloe visits Kris’s house before recording the Kardashian momager’s Masterclass.

She saw her mother take a bath in a sumptuous tub, filling her with bubbles and water.

“I’ll take her bath,” he says. “I have to make sure there are a lot of bubbles so I don’t piss anyone off.”

In a confessional, Kris says, “It’s really nice to have a neighbor I’m in love with.”

Kris enters the bathroom wearing a silk bathrobe with feather details.

He is holding a martini glass and is wearing diamonds.

After a brief chat with Khloe, she sends the cameras out of the room, undresses and gets into the tub to get rid of her problems.

Fans seemed to think there was something odd about a mom getting naked with her daughter, even though it didn’t seem like the duo was out of phase.

HOME SWEET HOME

In the previous episode, Khloe moved into her mansion built next to her mother’s.

He gave fans a tour of his bachelorette party, showing various rooms and details.

Some eagle-eyed viewers took a double shot after spotting a unique object in her daughter True’s bedroom.

In the scene, Khloe gave mom Kris and her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble a tour of the house.

Kris recounted that Khloe lived next door to her massive Hidden Hills mansion in a sectarian interview.

“One of the best things and my favorite things about Khloe’s house is that it’s right next door,” boasted Kris.

“There is nothing better than having your whole family together. It will just be the best thing ever. “

Then the cameras shot the playroom of Khloe’s 4-year-old daughter.

The room housed a large table in the center that True could play on, and his toys lined the wall.

It also featured a large gray colored sofa with various cushions and stuffed animals lined up to make it more comfortable.

The arrangement included a pink stuffed monkey, a sunflower pillow, a rainbow pillow, and other colorful toys.

Viewers, however, noticed a familiar face in the center: a pillow of Khloe’s face and most of her body.

UNNECESSARY

Reddit users pointed out the bizarre detail when a person shared a screenshot of the scene.

The poster commented: “Fun but does she really need it too at home? LOL “.

Another agrees, writing, “I always think things like this are probably a gag gift that just ended up needing somewhere to store. It is not possible that Khloe is sitting at home ordering her pillows in her likeness to use as furniture – or at least I hope. “

Others have theorized that the pillow was from True to comfort the baby when her mother was away.

Khloe shares her only child with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 31.

One wrote: “This has been talked about before and most of us thought Khloe had a pillow of herself (which is also child-sized) for True when she misses Khloe.

“I see that’s a more likely possibility, as True loves Khloe so much that she probably misses her when she’s away and hugs her for comfort.”

A second fan echoed the statement: “You are reaching everyone. The picture is in Trues’ playroom, it’s most likely true for when Mom is out of town. “

Another thought the pillow was Khloe’s way of bragging about her leaner build.

They observed: “I think she is genuinely proud of her body! Being someone who has always been seen as ‘the fat sister’, she probably loves seeing her body now. I mean, I would never do that, but I think that’s what she is. “

PRECIOUS DECORATION

Khloe was previously criticized for her less-than-impressive decor in her expensive new apartment.

The house was decked out in neutral tones with light wood floors, gray carpets, and sleek black windows.

The kitchen featured a marble counter and white chairs, while the living room boasted comfortable beige sofas set around a beige coffee table.

Khloe’s giant food pantry and upstairs walk-in closet again featured sleek white shelves, while her home cinema had two large beige sofas.

While the mother was pleased with the end result, viewers at home were critical of the monochromatic look.

One wrote on Reddit: “Honestly, 2 years to build a boring white mega-house like it’s that hard to find. Nothing special and no warmth “.

Another added: “Khloe’s house is so neutral. She needs some color, or she could have done it like Kris, neutral but warm and welcoming ”.

A third posted: “Everything so beige and unoriginal”.

